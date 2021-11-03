CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo Symphony to perform 'Empire Strikes Back'

By By Jason Webber / The Blade
 7 days ago

Toledo Symphony will perform the score to the classic sci-fi film The Empire Strikes Back on Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater, located at 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. The orchestra will provide live musical accompaniment to the movie as it plays in the background.

“A few years ago, when we were planning our 75th Anniversary season, we thought of projects that would exceed expectations for orchestra performances. One of the highlights was a performance of the entire score for the original Star Wars film,” says Zak Vassar, President & CEO of the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts. “The concert was on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2019, and we welcomed our largest-ever audience. Fast-forward exactly three years and we continue the saga. To say that this event will be out-of-this-world, well, that’s just an understatement!”

Tickets are on sale now, start at $15, and child discounts are available. They can be purchased online at toledosymphony.com or at the Toledo Symphony box office at 419-246-8000.

