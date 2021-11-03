Mayor Selects Developers for Reservation 13 Phase II

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two companies announced Wednesday that they have chosen ILM Business Park as the location for their development projects. “Each of these projects has involved months of hard work from all parties involved, including the Airport Authority and staff, New Hanover County, Wilmington Business Development and representatives from each company, and I want to express my sincere appreciation for the steadfast dedication and cooperation that was employed to bring these projects to fruition. We are so proud CIL Capital and Edgewater Ventures have chosen to invest in the ILM Business Park,” said Donna Girardot, Chairman of the New Hanover County Airport Authority. “Our ILM Business Park, and the addition of CIL Capital and Edgewater Ventures, will bring significant investment, diverse and higher wage jobs, and further our airport as an economic engine in the region. We are committed to ongoing partnerships that support our community’s growth and prosperity, now and in the future.”

