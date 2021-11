Dark Horse Announces The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. This month, Netflix will head back to Eternia for the conclusion to Masters of the Universe: Revelation’s first season. The show’s future beyond the upcoming episodes is still up in the air. However, a deep dive into its production is currently in the works. Dark Horse Books and Mattel have just announced The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new book that explores the making of the series. You can view the full cover below.

