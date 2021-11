One week after Netflix kicked off the global launch of its initial mobile games on Android, the streamer is bringing the titles to users with Apple’s iOS devices. Starting Nov. 9, Netflix games will be available to access and download on the Apple App store for all members on iOS mobile and tablet devices. Then, 24 hours later (starting Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT), Netflix says its mobile games will start slowly rolling out on the Netflix iOS app. At that time, members will be able to see the games row on their homepages (pictured above). The games available on iOS...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO