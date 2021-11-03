CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jon Moxley On If He Would Ever Perform At WrestleMania Again

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanding a spot on the WrestleMania card is a big goal for many wrestlers, and luckily enough for Jon Moxley he was able to compete on the Grandest Stage of Them All several times during his...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

stillrealtous.com

Brooke Hogan Reveals Why She Stopped Dating Bully Ray In Real Life

Hulk Hogan is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling, and when he joined TNA his daughter Brooke Hogan also joined the company as an on screen character. Hulk and Brooke Hogan were both involved in a storyline with Bully Ray during their...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Gives Update on Bayley's Recovery

Few stars were hotter in 2020 and 2021 than Bayley, who delivered an amazing run as a top heel in WWE before it was cut short by an unfortunate injury. Bayley was set to take on Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank but an ACL injury sidelined her and plans had to be changed, and what made it worse was the fact that we were this close to having live fans in attendance again, and Bayley would have assuredly received a huge reception from the crowd. In a new interview with The New York Post, Sasha Banks was asked if she had spoken to Bayley and if so how she was handling being away from the ring after her injury.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Issues Warning To WWE Roster After Giving Birth

Lacey Evans just celebrated the birth of her second child this week, but she’s already gearing up for her comeback. Evans was set for a RAW Women’s Title run prior to her forced hiatus from the ring. Baby #2 is here and just fine. Now Evans is issuing a warning to everyone who will be waiting for her to come back.
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Provides A Medical Update On Kofi Kingston

Sir Kofi's status for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown is in question. Last Friday night, King Xavier Woods defeated Jimmy Uso in a 'Bend the Knee Match.' The New Day member was victorious, but before Jimmy could kneel before the King, Xavier was hit with a Superman Punch by Roman Reigns. The Bloodline proceeded to beat up Woods and Kingston, specifically targeting Kofi's knee and making Woods watch. Roman told Xavier to show up next week and see what a real King looks like.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Popular Wrestling Star Has A Broken Leg

That’s bad timing. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention for one way or another and it can be fascinating to see what they do every time. Some of these wrestlers have not gotten the most mainstream coverage and it makes things almost more interesting to keep them on the lower levels. Now one of those wrestlers has suffered some bad news and he will be missing some time.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WATCH! The only man to defeat UFC champion Kamaru Usman speaks ahead of Usman’s title defence at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman is on a record-making run in the UFC, as the UFC Welterweight Champion, with the longest active win streak, four title defences and a complete runover over his division at least once. At this point where many call him the best pound for pound fighter of this era, Usman may be mistaken as the invincible. However, just like every great champion, Usman too had to face a loss in his career.
UFC
Wrestling World

WWE announces an unprecedented match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the main wrestler of not just Friday Night Smackdown but the entire WWE. The Tribal Chief has held the title for over a year, recently equaled the 434-day reign as WWE champion of CM Punk, and now has Brock Lesnar's most important statistic in his sights.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Used Nia Jax’s Release To Send A Message To The Roster

WWE released a total of 18 Superstars last week, and one of them happened to be former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Following her release Nia Jax issued a statement revealing that she had been off TV because she was taking a mental health break, and when the company scheduled her to return later this month she asked for more time off.
WWE
WTAJ

WWE superstar Randy Orton stops crowd from crushing child

(WTAJ) — WWE Superstar, and a father outside of the ring, Randy Orton was quick to help a child stuck between the crowd and guardrail when the company went to the United Kingdom on a recent tour. A video has been going around on social media showing Orton coming to the ring in Birmingham, England […]
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why WWE Released Nia Jax

Rumors of more WWE releases have been making the rounds for a few days now, and on Thursday, November 4 the company released another wave of Superstars. Once again there were some surprising names on the list such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Protected Recently Released WWE Superstar

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars and there were some surprising names on the list. Without a doubt Nia Jax was one of the more shocking names to be released as the had been one of the top stars in the women’s division for years. The Wrestling...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One Of A Kind: Specific Reason For Eva Marie’s WWE Release

It’s another career. Wrestlers have had hit and miss success with acting. Every now and then you see someone become a star, but those are few and far between. What you might see more of is a wrestler having some minor success while still wrestling at the same time. That seemed to be the case with a current star, but then things took quite the turn for both sides.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
ENTERTAINMENT

