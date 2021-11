The will end the year — and begin pivoting to the 2023 World Cup — with two friendlies in Australia late this month, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday. The top-ranked Americans will face the No. 11 Matildas on Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. Eastern time in Sydney (Nov. 27 in Australia) and Nov. 30 at 4 a.m. ET in Newcastle — more than 21 years since their last visit to Australia and 20 months before the World Cup is held in Australia and New Zealand.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO