The Young Bucks Tease Current WWE Star Joining AEW?

By Josh Foster
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou never know when a WWE star might jump ship and join AEW, and there are a few names who have contracts that are set to expire in 2022. This week on WWE Monday Night Raw Kevin Owens...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE’s Liv Morgan Drops Smoking Gym Selfie

Steve is the Founder of RingsideNews. He has been writing about professional wrestling since 1996. He first got into website development at the time and has been focusing on bringing his readers the best professional wrestling news at it's highest quality.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brooke Hogan Reveals Why She Stopped Dating Bully Ray In Real Life

Hulk Hogan is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling, and when he joined TNA his daughter Brooke Hogan also joined the company as an on screen character. Hulk and Brooke Hogan were both involved in a storyline with Bully Ray during their...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Now Back With Company

Welcome back. There have been more wrestlers throughout WWE’s history than anyone can reasonably keep track of and it can be interesting to see what happens once they leave. Some wrestlers get to go somewhere else and continue their careers. On the other hand, some move on and get into another industry. Then there are some who wind up leaving and then coming back later, which is what seems to have happened again.
WWE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
The Young Bucks
Person
Adam Cole
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Issues Warning To WWE Roster After Giving Birth

Lacey Evans just celebrated the birth of her second child this week, but she’s already gearing up for her comeback. Evans was set for a RAW Women’s Title run prior to her forced hiatus from the ring. Baby #2 is here and just fine. Now Evans is issuing a warning to everyone who will be waiting for her to come back.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Star Appears On Game Show And Wins Big

I’ll take that bet. Wrestling is quite the good choice for television programming as wrestlers often make for great on-screen characters. They are often over the top and larger than life, or at least larger than most people around them. That allows for some entertaining moments, especially if you can get them out of the ring every now and then. That was the case again this week.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Not Happy With Charlotte After SmackDown, Flair Asked To Leave The Arena

More details continue to come out regarding the backstage confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at Friday’s SmackDown. After their Championship Exchange segment, there “were loud words between the two” over Flair disrespecting Lynch by “trying to make her look bad” during the segment. Flair didn’t like the segment originally and went to management to try to convince them that it would make her and her title reign look weak. For more on that, click here.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Popular Wrestling Star Has A Broken Leg

That’s bad timing. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention for one way or another and it can be fascinating to see what they do every time. Some of these wrestlers have not gotten the most mainstream coverage and it makes things almost more interesting to keep them on the lower levels. Now one of those wrestlers has suffered some bad news and he will be missing some time.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Gives Update on Bayley's Recovery

Few stars were hotter in 2020 and 2021 than Bayley, who delivered an amazing run as a top heel in WWE before it was cut short by an unfortunate injury. Bayley was set to take on Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank but an ACL injury sidelined her and plans had to be changed, and what made it worse was the fact that we were this close to having live fans in attendance again, and Bayley would have assuredly received a huge reception from the crowd. In a new interview with The New York Post, Sasha Banks was asked if she had spoken to Bayley and if so how she was handling being away from the ring after her injury.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Used Nia Jax’s Release To Send A Message To The Roster

WWE released a total of 18 Superstars last week, and one of them happened to be former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Following her release Nia Jax issued a statement revealing that she had been off TV because she was taking a mental health break, and when the company scheduled her to return later this month she asked for more time off.
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

WWE has released quite a few names this year, and you never know when a familiar face might pop up on AEW programming. Over the weekend fans saw former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make an appearance on Dynamite, and Nese also made his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Sends Message To Released WWE Superstar

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is evidently excited at the prospect of facing Karrion Kross, who was among the 18 Superstars released by WWE on Thursday. Following his release, Kross took to Instagram to post a short video clip of a cemetery, along with the following caption:. I heard...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Who Brock Lesnar Hung Out With In Saudi Arabia Before WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar showed up to Saudi Arabia where he cashed a big paycheck to wrestle Roman Reigns at October 21st’s Crown Jewel event. He had some time to kill prior to the event, but Lesnar is not one to hang out with a ton of people. The Beast Incarnate is...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Posts Motivational Tweet After Huge WWE Releases

There is no doubt that Bayley is one of the top female Superstars in all of WWE. Her previous reign as Smackdown Women’s Champion lasted 380 days and on top of that, she also has the most days as a Women’s Champion in modern WWE. It seems she has reacted to WWE’s latest releases as well.
