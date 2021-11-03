SOLD: 1/2 Block to the Ocean in Dewey

LOCATION PERFECT in this 3rd floor condo overlooking the woods. Elevator building with parking garage with assigned spaces. Interior features include a luxury kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, gas cooking, under-cabinet lighting , cabinetry, built-in bookcases around gas fireplace, surround sound, tiled flooring, screen porch facing the woods for privacy and relaxation, spacious owners suite w/access to screened porch, large owners bath and more! This unit is move-in ready and shows beautifully. The Peninsula is a true resort that includes a Jack Nicholas Signature Golf Course, full service spa, fitness center, indoor heated pool, hot tub, outdoor heated pool, wave pool w/sandy beach & life guard, tennis, terrace grill, private beach, nature trails, kayak launch and clubhouse with club/restaurant and more. The community is a short drive to area beaches, dining and shopping! More photos coming soon!
Comments / 0