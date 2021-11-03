SOLD: 1/2 Block to the Ocean in Dewey

As far as I know, the Lewes Historical Preservation Architectural Review Commission has never found anything to do with the Black community worth preserving. Look at Shipcarpenter Square, once an all-Black neighborhood. There is no mention of the housing or ball field anywhere. All the buildings are historic but there is an exception on Burton where no historic houses could be found – so a new house was built. You couldn’t find another historic house in all of Delaware? So, an exception to the rule. Look at St. Paul’s Church, once a Black Episcopal church, now a residence. Thank goodness the current owners chose to keep the exterior. There is a house on 323 Park Place, owned by Black people and clearly historic, which is slated to be bulldozed. I do not understand why the outside cannot be preserved and the interior gutted?

LEWES, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO