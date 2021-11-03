2 of rock’s best singers will be under one San Jose roof
By Jim Harrington
Marin Independent Journal
7 days ago
Lzzy Hale is one of the most powerful vocalists in rock ‘n’ roll. That’s evident just from listening to her and her band Halestorm’s studio work, which includes such winners as 2015’s “Into the Wild Life” and 2018’s “Vicious.” Yet, it’s even more...
Bisbal till you fall! When the famed reality-television alumni released his latest record, En Tus Planes, in January 2020, Kobe Bryant was still alive and the phrase “social distance” would’ve been a word salad with no discernible meaning. Despite some unfortunate timing, the record’s hit single “Si Tú La Qieres”—on which he collaborates with Spanish teen-pop sensation Aitana—reached 94 million streams on Spotify. So all things considered, David did alright. Now finally getting a chance to do a real tour of the record, his shimmering voice and Latin Grammy-winning song library are set to dazzle at San Jose Civic this Saturday.
It’s hard to imagine that it’s just about a month before the unfurling of the year-end best lists begins. The San Jose-based Cinequest film festival, always a trendsetter, is a getting a jump start on that annual tradition by spotlighting the favorites from programmers and audiences alike. Organizers are doing this via Cinejoy, their celebration of previous cinematic standouts along with a few new offerings.
Halestorm is the greatest hard rock band in the world right now. I’d put the pride of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, up against anybody in the business — from the Foo Fighters to Five Finger Death Punch — and expect vocalist-guitarist Lzzy Hale and company to come out on top. Every....
Two revered singer-songwriters have Bay Area gigs coming up. Here’s a look. Kristin Hersh: The alt-rock great, whose seminal work with the Throwing Muses in the ’80s influenced countless other bands, is out on the road again. The singer-songwriter-guitarist leads an electric trio, featuring Throwing Muses alum Fred Abong on bass and Rob Ahlers (from Hersh’s other awesome act, 50 Foot Wave) on drums, into the Chapel in San Francisco on Nov. 15. Hersh is supporting 2020’s “Sun Racket,” the latest Muses effort that featured Bernard Georges on bass and David Narcizo on drums. Hopefully Hersh will also mix in such Muses classics as “Mania,” “Ellen West” and “Hazing” as well as plenty of solo tunes.
Recently, my hood was full of music, loud music. I couldn’t tell if it was someone’s Spotify or a live band. We didn’t build this county on rock ‘n’ roll — the Starship’s producers tweaked the lyrics of that song to place it squarely in San Francisco — but Marin sure has its share of rockers, including for many years the woman who sang that song, Grace Slick, who lived up the hill from me.
For a short opera, “Dido and Aeneas” packs a mighty punch. It’s hard to overstate the significance of Purcell’s poignant 17th century masterwork — or its lingering impact on music today. With a running time of just under an hour, the opera set a high bar for tragic works in the centuries to come.
Celine Dion recently surprised fans when she revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that meant she wouldn't be able to go ahead with her new Las Vegas residency, and now her sister, Claudette Dion, has given an update on her health. Speaking to French magazine,...
Houston’s hottest artist, Megan Thee Stallion, will perform at the grand opening of the city’s newest music venue. The “Savage” rapper will hit the stage on Friday, December 3, at the 713 Music Hall, named after H-Town’s primary area code. “It’s always special to come back home and perform in...
Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
He has been known to rock a festival stage or two throughout his career, so when it comes to addressing controversies involving live shows, Master P knows the inner workings of events like Astroworld. The Rap icon performed at the controversial event on Friday (November 5) during the day, and he chatted with TMZ about what his experience was like at the festival.
I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
The cast and crew of NCIS are in mourning following the very sad news that the show's longtime staff member and audience liaison, Harriet Margulies, has tragically passed away at the age of 94. According to a CBS spokesperson, Harriet died on 30 October at her home in Northridge, California,...
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
Comedian Katt Williams cited the Astroworld Festival tragedy as the reason he paused his stand-up performance Saturday (Nov. 6) while an audience member received medical attention, TMZ reports. Williams was performing in Louisville when the individual passed out. Someone yelled, “Stop the show,” prompting the comedian to take a break...
