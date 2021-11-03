CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark reports outbreak of bird flu at turkey farm - OIE

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Denmark reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu at a turkey...

www.agriculture.com

The Poultry Site

Bird flu case reported in Czech Republic

Reuters reports that the low-pathogenic H5N1 bird flu outbreak was identified at a commercial poultry farm in Rohozna, 130 kilometres (80.78 miles) from the capital Prague. State veterinary authorities say that nearly 5,000 birds will be culled on the farm site. A protective, 2-km perimeter will be set around the...
PETS
Reuters

Germany reports another case of bird flu on farm

HAMBURG (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north east Germany, authorities said on Tuesday. The disease was confirmed on a small farm in Hohenkirchen in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the state ministry of agriculture and environment said. Some 17...
HEALTH
kfgo.com

Bird flu outbreak is threatening France – ministry

PARIS (Reuters) – France is facing an increased risk regarding the bird flu, the agricultural ministry said in a statement on Friday, as the virus threatening poultry is rapidly expanding throughout Europe. “Since the beginning of August, 130 bird flu cases or clusters have been detected”, the statement said, adding...
HEALTH
Reuters

China's Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

BEIJING (Reuters) - The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Thursday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan. The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Namibia stops poultry imports from Germany, Netherlands after bird flu outbreak

Reuters reports that Germany reported the bird flu outbreak at a goose farm last week while commercial farms across the Netherlands were ordered to keep all poultry inside after an outbreak at a farm in the central province of Flevoland. Namibia's veterinary services directorate said it had with immediate effect...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Fresh outbreaks of highly contagious bird flu confirmed in Europe

Several outbreaks of the highly contagious H5N1 avian flu have cropped up across Poland's poultry farms, affecting over half a million birds, animal health officials have said. An outbreak was also confirmed in England on Monday. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) revealed the Polish outbreaks on Monday, saying...
HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

Poland reports highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in poultry – OIE

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Five outbreaks, of which four at fattening turkey farms and one at a chicken broiler farm, were found...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Bird flu spreads to Poland, hitting farms totalling 650,000 poultry

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland has reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Poland is the European Union's largest poultry producer. Five outbreaks, of which four were at...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Angus bird flu outbreak strain 'highly pathogenic'

A strain of avian flu identified among a flock of birds in Angus has been classed as "highly pathogenic" in poultry. A 3km (2 mile) protection zone and 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone has been placed around the site of the outbreak. The Scottish government said on Wednesday that the...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Poultry culled after bird flu outbreak in Angus

A flock of poultry that tested positive for bird flu has been culled in Angus, the Scottish government has announced. Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the avian influenza (H5N1) virus is very low. However, a UK-wide bird flu prevention zone has come into force...
AGRICULTURE
healththoroughfare.com

New Bird Flu Outbreaks Affects Over Half a Million Poultry

Bird flu is well-known as lethal to poultry, but it can also lead to such an outcome for humans. The H5N1 avian flu remains highly contagious, and RT.com now tells us about several outbreaks in Poland and one in England. The bird flu outbreaks from Poland have already affected more...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria reports African swine fever outbreak at industrial farm

SOFIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Monday reported a new outbreak of African swine fever at an industrial farm that has a total of 180 pigs in the southern village of Radinovo. The outbreak is the second at an industrial farm in a Balkan country this year,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on Hainan island in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday. African swine fever is harmless to humans but often deadly to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bird flu outbreak in Akita Prefecture, 1st outbreak in Japan this season

The Japan Ministry of Agriculture, Forests, and Fisheries reported today the first avian influenza, or bird flu outbreak of the 2021 winter season. The outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed at an egg-laying chicken farm in Yokote City, Akita Prefecture. Some 143,000 chickens have been culled. The...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia to set grain export quota for H1 2022 - minister

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, plans to set a grain export quota for January-June of 2022, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday. Russia may also change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export tax each week in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports up 18.4% so far

KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 20.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18.4% from 17.4 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. That included 12.9 million tonnes of wheat, 4.5 million tonnes of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises with Paris prices, demand from Egypt

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained further last week, amid higher prices for the grain in Paris and demand from Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, analysts said on Monday. Egypt's state grains buyer, GASC bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in its tender last week for shipment in December. It held another large tender, in which the Russian wheat won a half of the purchase, on Oct. 27. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of November was $326 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $2 to $327 a tonne while barley rose by $8 at $293 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 32% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to lower crop and the state export tax, which will continue to rise this week and will reach $69.9 per tonne. The weather remains favourable for development of winter grains sowed for the next year's crop in the majority of Russia's regions thanks to earlier or current healthy rains, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,900 roubles/t +50 rbls wheat, European part ($209.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,500 rbls/t -2,375 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t -325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,365/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$15 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,700 rbls/t -600 rbls - white sugar, $624/t -$11 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 71.2111 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE

