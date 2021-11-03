Blackhawks In Settlement Talks With Kyle Beach

In a 25 minute long interview with TSN's Rick Westhead that was, quite frankly, very tough to watch at times, pro hockey player Kyle Beach came forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal and ensuing lawsuit. Beach was an 11th overall pick of the Blackhawks in 2008. During the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010, he was called up to the main roster as a "Black Ace", someone who could step in and fill a role when a key player got injured. Beach would end up never playing a game in the NHL and has been playing overseas for the last several years. There's a lot to unpack in this interview. I'll try to summarize the most pertinent parts.

