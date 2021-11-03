CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks In Settlement Talks With Kyle Beach

wjol.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The Blackhawks are in settlement talks with former player Kyle Beach....

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks to begin settlement talks with lawyer representing Brad Aldrich sexual-assault victims next week

Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, discussing on Tuesday the condemnatory results of an investigation into the organization’s handling of a 2010 sexual assault, said he’d instructed Hawks lawyers to reach a “fair resolution” in two related lawsuits. Hours later, facing coincidentally timed Tuesday court deadlines, Hawks lawyers nonetheless filed new documents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleachernation.com

Former Blackhawks Player Kyle Beach Speaks Publicly About the Abuse He Endured

Now identified as the ‘John Doe’ in the sexual assault lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks, former Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach joined TSN’s Rick Westhead on Sports Centre this evening. Beach and Westhead discussed the findings in the independent investigation by Block & Jenner, LLP. that were made public on Tuesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

KYLE BEACH COMES FORWARD AS VICTIM IN BLACKHAWKS SCANDAL, SPILLS EVERYTHING IN INTERVIEW

In a 25 minute long interview with TSN's Rick Westhead that was, quite frankly, very tough to watch at times, pro hockey player Kyle Beach came forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal and ensuing lawsuit. Beach was an 11th overall pick of the Blackhawks in 2008. During the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010, he was called up to the main roster as a "Black Ace", someone who could step in and fill a role when a key player got injured. Beach would end up never playing a game in the NHL and has been playing overseas for the last several years. There's a lot to unpack in this interview. I'll try to summarize the most pertinent parts.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Kyle Beach identifies himself as ‘John Doe’ from Blackhawks internal investigation

For the first time, Kyle Beach has stepped forward publicly as the player identified as “John Doe” in the internal investigation unveiled by the team on Tuesday — the player who made the sexual assault allegations against former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich. Beach was a first-round pick (11th overall)...
NHL
NBC Chicago

Kyle Beach's Heroic Interview Overshadows Blackhawks' OT Loss

Hockey takes a backseat in Blackhawks’ OT loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks played a hockey game at the United Center on Wednesday night. They scored the first goal for the first time all season and held their first lead in 366:41 minutes. They picked up a point but dropped their seventh straight.
NHL
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS RELEASE OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO TSN'S INTERVIEW WITH KYLE BEACH

In what was an emotional 25-minute interview with TSN, former 11th overall pick Kyle Beach came forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. You can read details on his interview here. In the meantime, the minute the interview was over, the Chicago Blackhawks released a statement on the team's social media accounts. Here it is in full:
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Kevin Cheveldayoff and Patrick Kane apologize, settlement talks begin as Blackhawks scandal fallout continues

In his first news conference since the fallout from the Blackhawks’ sexual-assault scandal, Jets general manager and former Hawks assistant GM Kevin Cheveldayoff apologized to Kyle Beach for the organization’s inaction in 2010. “What Kyle went through is unacceptable and intolerable,” Cheveldayoff told reporters Tuesday in Winnipeg. “Kyle was failed...
NHL
chatsports.com

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Apologizes to Kyle Beach After Blackhawks Investigation

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was an assistant GM for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, the year in which former player Kyle Beach said then-video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him. As part of a press conference with Jets executive chairman and governor Mark Chipman, Cheveldayoff gave his first...
NHL
wjol.com

Brad Aldrich’s Named X’ed Out On Stanley Cup

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The name of disgraced former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich is no longer on the Stanley Cup. His name has been X’ed out in the 2010 Blackhawks section of the cup. Hawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz requested that Aldrich’s name be removed after an independent report confirmed that a 2010 sexual assault allegation brought against Aldrich by then-Hawks prospect Kyle Beach was scuttled by Hawks management until after the team won the championship.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews offers clearer support for Kyle Beach

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews more clearly expressed his support for former teammate Kyle Beach on Wednesday. "I can't undo what happened, I'd just like to know more and more about what Kyle feels and what he wants and what he envisions for the future," Toews said, according to The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "Maybe someone like me in my position can make a difference."
NHL
UPI News

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out 3 weeks with lower-body injury

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss about three weeks after the star center suffered a lower-body injury during a game over the weekend. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that MacKinnon sustained the injury in the team's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Bednar then provided a three-week timeline for MacKinnon's return.
NHL
chatsports.com

Kyle Beach comes forward as John Doe in Blackhawks investigation

With courage to come forward and speak openly about his experience in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks, "John Doe" has revealed his identity. Kyle Beach, a first-round draft selection of the Blackhawks in 2008 and a professional hockey player currently active in Germany, joined TSN's Rick Westhead on Wednesday to speak openly and publicly for the first time after he was sexually abused by former Blackhawks video coach Bradley Aldrich.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Beach thanks fans, Blackhawks schedule settlement talks

Exactly 24 hours after revealing himself as John Doe in the sexual assault lawsuit against the Blackhawks, Kyle Beach shared a message on his Twitter account Thursday to thank everyone "for the outpouring of endless love and support" since the Jenner & Block report was made public. Beach, who was...
NHL
wmleader.com

Former Chicago player Kyle Beach is John Doe in Blackhawks investigation

“John Doe” has come forward. Kyle Beach revealed his identity Wednesday on TSN in Canada as the former Chicago Blackhawks player former video coordinator Brad Aldrich allegedly sexually assaulted during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. Beach, 20 years old at the time of the incident, was part of...
NHL

