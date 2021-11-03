CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 425 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 425 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the new cases, 244 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable.

There have been 8,881 total hospitalizations and 133,681 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,325.

The newest reported death was a patient in the 65+ age group.

