North Huntingdon, PA

Norwin School Counselor Faces Drug Charges

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ga6l8_0clUBVDs00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Norwin school counselor is facing drug charges.

According to court documents, middle school counselor Richard Wesley Kean faces two drug charges.

The Norwin School District sent an email to parents saying a middle school employee was arrested on Friday.

The district says the staffer is now on administrative leave and is not allowed on school property during the course of the investigation.

In a statement, the district says it’s fully cooperating with law enforcement, but because of the ongoing investigation, can’t comment further.

