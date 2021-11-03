CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Deere Union Workers Reject Latest Proposal, Strike Continues

By Ellis Codjoe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article55 percent of United Auto Workers members voted down the latest contract proposal from Deere & Company meaning more than 10,000 employees will remain on strike. According to Radio...

It’s an October Saturday in Iowa and the farmers ride green machines. Some wear headphones as they tend the land between the towns of What Cheer and Ottumwa. The Hawkeyes are playing the Badgers, a game that can’t be missed, but, still, there’s work to be done and only so much daylight. I’m on State Route 21, the sun is shining, and a gentle autumn wind blows through my open window. It is hard not to be sentimental about America the beautiful. But it doesn’t take long for that sentimentality to morph into defiance. About 45 minutes later, I pull into...
Deere & Company says its most recent offer to the United Auto Workers is its last and final offer and the company will not be returning to the negotiating table. 90 percent of union workers rejected the first proposed six-year contract from Deere and went on strike on October 14th. Jennifer Hartmann, a spokeswoman for the company, says Deere listened to employees after the first offer was overwhelmingly turned down.
MOLINE – Workers at Deere & Co. have rejected a contract offer that would have given them 10% raises. Tuesday’s vote means workers will remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal. The raises in the latest agreement were twice as big as the ones in the...
John Deere and the UAW have not reached an agreement, UAW Local 838 announced Tuesday night. Members gathered at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Tuesday for a ratification vote. According to a post on Facebook from UAW Local 281 out of Davenport, the vote was yes, 64%; no, 36%. According...
As UAW union members at John Deere entered their 16th day on strike, a group of Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU) members delivered food and supplies in support of their efforts. Made by Local 110 members at General Mills and Quaker in Cedar Rapids, the donation included diapers, hand warmers, toiletries, food, frozen meat, as well as cases of cereal and snacks.
More than 10,000 John Deere workers have been on strike in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia since Oct. 14 after the employees’ union, the United Auto Workers, rejected a contract offer from the company. This week, Waterloo, Iowa-based Veridian Credit Union ($5.6 billion in assets, 270,225 members) announced it...
The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an increase in their baseline pay. Some retailers...
A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
Ohio senators have filed legislation that represents a broad revision of the state’s medical marijuana system. Among the changes is language expanding access to the drug if a physician “reasonably” believes their patient’s symptoms would be relieved or they would otherwise benefit from marijuana. It’s a potentially massive expansion of eligibility for patients after years […] The post Ohio senators mulling major revisions to medical marijuana system appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
