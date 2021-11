Over 40 countries have agreed to phase out their use of coal-fired power, the dirtiest fossil fuel of all. Set to be announced at COP26 on Thursday, the UK-led Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement will see a total of 190 countries and organizations agree to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power. The pledge says bigger economies must phase out their use of coal for electricity generation in the 2030s, and smaller economies to do so in the 2040s.

