CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin voters reject ballot measure to hire more police officers

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kxjp7_0clU9Yu000
© Getty Images

Voters in Austin, Texas rejected a ballot measure that sought to hire more police officers in the city, a sign that residents are in favor of Austin's restricted policing system.

Sixty-eight percent of the more than 155,000 voters who cast ballots on Tuesday opposed the measure, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

If approved, the measure would have directed the city to hire hundreds of additional police officers so there were enough on staff to have two individuals on patrol for every 1,000 residents, according to the Texas Tribune.

The proposition came amid a spike in homicides in Austin and a number of larger U.S. cities, the Tribune noted. Austin has seen 75 homicides so far this year, the highest number in two decades.

Proponents of the measure said it was needed to add more officers to the department to crack down on the rise in homicides, the Tribune noted.

Matt Mackowiak, the co-founder of Save Austin Now, the political action committee that backed the measure, wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening that the vote represented a “setback,” but said proponents “are not defeated.”

"We will triple our commitment to making Austin a great place to live, work & raise a family," he wrote.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D), who was opposed to the proposition, said the measure sought to “adopt an antiquated police staffing model.”

“This election reaffirms our community’s belief that public safety for all requires a comprehensive system that includes properly staffing our police, but also our fire, EMS, and mental health responses as well,” he added.

The Austin Police Association also reacted to the proposition being defeated, thanking supporters of the measure and urging the mayor and city council to hire 300 additional officers.

Election Day on Tuesday saw a number of important measures be put to the test, with voters across the country weighing in on consequential potential legislation.

In Minneapolis, voters rejected a ballot measure that sought to overhaul the city’s police department.

Ballot Question 2 was voted down with 57 percent of the vote. It would have disbanded the city’s current police department by revising the Minneapolis charter to create a new Department of Public Safety.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts toward orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Rittenhouse takes stand in risky move by defense

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, a risky move by the defense that featured at-times emotional testimony from the now-18-year-old. Rittenhouse, who said he fired his AR-15 in self-defense, faces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Mental Health#Ballots#The Texas Tribune#Save Austin#Ems
The Hill

The Hill

384K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy