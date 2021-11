“I’m mourning the loss of wonder, of mystery,” Peter told me, hands folded, eyes down. A vacancy tinged with sadness inhabited his gaze. With almost 70 years on the planet, this man had lived a full life, one populated with purpose and goodness. But as he made his way through his 60s, his outlook soured. Not because some awful event or condition took him hostage, but due to his increasing sensitivity to what’s broken in our species and how we treat each other and the planet. Peter is a “highly sensitive person,” belonging to a subset of our population who feel more deeply than the norm, whatever that is. They are highly empathic and tuned in to emotions and states of mind in others; a capacity that proves both a blessing and a curse.

