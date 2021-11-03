CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

After 196 years, college grants tenure to a Black professor

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQZzQ_0clU89CX00
1 of 3

Louisiana’s oldest college is celebrating its first lifetime appointment to a Black faculty member, and discussing why this racial milestone took nearly two centuries to accomplish.

“I think that’s the million-dollar question. It’s something I know will be highlighted and discussed” at Centenary College of Louisiana’s event Thursday honoring the now-tenured associate professor Andia Augustin-Billy, college spokeswoman Kate Pedrotty said.

Racism is why this took 196 years, said school archivist Chris Brown. “Structural and institutional and systemic racism has been present ever since the college was founded, largely by enslavers,” he said.

This history is undeniable, but it’s also in the past, said Christopher Holoman, president of the Methodist-affiliated college in Shreveport.

“Any institution that is as old as Centenary, particularly one in the South, must take account of the role that racism played in its history,” Holoman said. “As we move forward, Centenary is committed to full inclusion of all members of our community and working towards a just society.”

Augustin-Billy, known on campus as “Dr. A-B,” pronounced “ah-bay,” is an award-winning teacher of French and Francophone Studies who leads Centenary students on trips to Paris and Haiti, where she grew up as the daughter of missionaries.

She also teaches African and Caribbean literature and postcolonial, women, gender and sexuality studies to a student body described as 18% Black or Black and another race. That’s slightly ahead of the national percentage of college-aged Blacks: 16.7% of U.S. residents age 18 through 24 in 2018, according to U.S. Census figures.

Zuri Jenkins, a Black senior majoring in international business, French and English who serves with Brown on the Diversity Committee, said she was both surprised and unsurprised when she was awarded tenure in February.

Surprised because she’s seen the school pushing for diversity — but then there’s Centenary’s history: It was not only built on slavery but admitted only white men for years thereafter, Jenkins said.

Centenary also was among the last in Louisiana to integrate, admitting its first Black students in 1966. Louisiana State University admitted its first black law student in 1950 and its first African American undergraduate in 1953. Louisiana Tech integrated in 1965 and Louisiana College, a small Baptist school, in 1967.

Fred Bonner II, identified by Brown as Centenary’s first Black professor, agreed that the school is burdened with past racism but said it’s “really trying to move the needle in a positive direction.”

Bonner has fond memories of Centenary in 1997-98, when he was an instructor during the last semester of his doctoral work at the University of Arkansas and then a visiting associate professor. At the time, he knew of only one Black student who wasn’t on the basketball team. But he enjoyed weekly faculty dinners, and white students cheered when he earned his PhD and told them “I’m Dr. Bonner now.”

The day after she was awarded tenure, Augustin-Billy asked the archivist if there had been any other tenured Black faculty, so she could thank them for paving her way.

“There was no one,” she said.

There don’t appear to be any national data on degree-granting schools which have never granted tenure to Blacks.

The first two African Americans to win tenure at predominantly white schools did so in 1947 and 1952, according to The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education. But according to National Center for Education Statistics data, dozens of universities and colleges have not reported having any tenured Black faculty members from 2012 to 2020.

All but three of those schools had fewer than 3,000 students. Centenary is among the smallest, with current enrollment at 523 and 54 full-time faculty members. Two full-time and one of 27 part-time faculty members identify as Black or African American, Pedrotty said.

“We don’t employ a large number of faculty. Furthermore, African American faculty are in high demand. We do our best to be competitive with all our faculty hires,” Holoman said.

African Americans made up 13.3% of college students nationwide in 2019, but only about 6% of faculty members, according to U.S. Education Department data. A study of 2003 data showed 47% of white full-time faculty held tenure, compared to 38.3% of Black full-time faculty, The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education reported.

Disputes over tenure for Black faculty focused this year on the University of North Carolina, which offered an endowed journalism professorship to Pulitzer-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones only to have tenure talks stall after a board member questioned her nonacademic background and a powerful donor objected. She eventually was offered tenure but took a position at Howard University.

Professors typically must teach for five or six years in tenure-track positions before such decisions are made. Centenary offered Bonner a tenure-track position, but he chose a similar offer at Bowling Green State University, which better fit his research interests. Now he’s a regents professor at Prairie View A&M and editor of a book series titled “Diverse Faculty in the Academy.”

Bonner said Centenary should emphasize that Shreveport’s population is 50% Black when recruiting minority faculty.

“From my own experience and the writing I’ve read and edited, for faculty of color one of most important things is support” both on and off a predominantly white campus, “because you feel so isolated,” he said.

Augustin-Billy said she recently met a 71-year-old woman who said she and other relatives had all gone to Grambling State University, a historically Black institution nearly two hours away. “Centenary was not for us. ... We never felt like it was our space, our place,” the woman told her.

“I’m hoping this story will spark very needed dialogue about having Black scholars in academia,” Augustin-Billy said. “There has to be. There has to be.”

___

This version of the article corrects Brown’s first name from Scott to Chris.

___

AP reporter Collin Binkley in Boston and data intern Jasen Lo in Chicago contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
Atlantic City Press

Rowan professor offers Black Lives Matter course to discuss institutional racism

GLASSBORO — Professor Alicia Monroe wants students in her Black Lives Matter class to leave at the end of the semester with more than just three credits. Monroe began teaching the Rowan University course several years ago, before the movement had become a rallying cry for racial justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Since then, the class has taken on new meaning amid a national debate about policing and a call by some protesters to defund the police.
GLASSBORO, NJ
temple.edu

College of Public Health professor garners national attention

Sarah Bauerle Bass, associate professor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences in Temple’s College of Public Health (CPH), has been named the 2021 winner of the American Public Health Association’s Everett M. Rogers Award, a national honor for outstanding contribution to public health communication. Bass directs CPH’s Risk...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kniakrls.com

Central College Professor Paulina Mena Named Faculty Fellow for Diversity and Inclusion

Associate Professor of Biology at Central College Paulina Mena has been appointed as Faculty Fellow for Diversity and Inclusion at Central. Mena will work with faculty, along with Brian Peterson, associate dean of students, and Mary Strey, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, to support faculty development, curriculum and the classroom climate as it relates to diversity and inclusion for course development and pedagogy. Her appointment began August 2021.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Fox11online.com

Lawrence professors awarded national grants for research

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Three Lawrence University professors have received funds to help further their research. The professors were awarded grants from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, according to the college. Receiving grants were Julie Rana, Israel Del Toro and Lori Hilt. Rana, an assistant professor...
LAWRENCE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech University#Louisiana College#Centenary University#Methodist#French#Francophone Studies#African#Caribbean#U S Census#The Diversity Committee
Loyola Maroon

Professor dedicates R&B degree to Black music

Raney Antoine, a Loyola professor and alum, is aiding in spearheading the new Bachelor of Science in Hip Hop and R&B major offered at Loyola. Antoine said he is dedicated to doing it “for the culture.” He emits the concepts of culture, music, community, and art passionately in every aspect of his life from professor to producer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cleveland Jewish News

50 protesters seek Oberlin College professor’s removal

About 50 people gathered Nov. 2 outside Oberlin College’s Cox Administration Building to protest the employment of Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, a religion professor and the college’s Nancy Schrom Dye Chair in Middle East and North African Studies. The demonstrators called for the removal of Mahallati for his history as Iran’s...
arcamax.com

Noah Feldman: Maybe Florida really can muzzle its college professors

The University of Florida struck a blow against academic freedom last week by prohibiting three professors from testifying in a lawsuit claiming the state’s new election laws are discriminatory. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the university’s action is a violation of the professors’ free speech rights. A court should find the decision unlawful, but might not.
FLORIDA STATE
Gainesville.com

There is no academic freedom without academic tenure. Professors need job protection.

I realized that academic tenure was in trouble when I found myself having to explain it and defend it to my own daughter, who is the child of an academic and also a liberal Democrat. But it was a statistic that popped up in The Chronicle of Higher education that had me saying novenas for the once-universal practice of conferring on college professors the privilege of holding on to their jobs for their entire working lives except for cause (such as moral turpitude).
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
ARTnews

With a $10 M. Gift, Otis College Establishes Scholarship Honoring Charles White’s Teaching Legacy

A local philanthropist has given Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles a $10 million gift, part of which will go toward establishing an endowment for a four-year scholarship program in perpetuity named after artist Charles White, who taught at the school during the 1960s and ’70s. The donation comes from Mei-Lee Ney, who is the chair of Otis’s board of trustees, and matches the largest gift the college has ever received. The first scholarship will be awarded to a student from an under-represented group in Los Angeles County who will start at Otis in fall 2022. After its...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cincinnati Business Courier

UC professor among 3 recipients of prestigious $100K inclusion grant

A University of Cincinnati faculty member is among three recipients of a $100,000 grant for projects that support diversity, equity and inclusion. Sphinx Organization has announced three recipients of its Sphinx Venture Fund for 2022, which meet the fund’s mission to support initiatives designed to solve a challenge or an issue related to DEI in classical music.
CINCINNATI, OH
Independent Florida Alligator

Three UF professors file lawsuit against university

Three UF professors, who were restricted from acting as expert witnesses in a voting rights case against the state, filed a lawsuit against UF Friday. The lawsuit was filed by political science professors Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald and Daniel Smith, who claim UF violated their first amendment rights when it barred them from testifying in a lawsuit against Florida’s Senate Bill 90. The bill would set stricter rules on vote-by-mail procedures.
COLLEGES
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Wartburg College professor publishes relationship research in academic journal

Tyler Graff, an assistant psychology professor at Wartburg College, recently had a research article he co-authored published in PLOS ONE, a peer-reviewed open access scientific journal published by the Public Library of Science. His research, “Spousal emotional support and relationship quality buffers pupillary response to horror movies,” shows that couples...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS San Francisco

Media Coverage Leads to Changing Name of UC Hastings College of Law

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Last week, the Board of Directors voted to change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. The man it was named for did things that were hardly laudable and there are those who are asking why it took so long. The school is named after Serranus Clinton Hastings, the first Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court. But he has another title as well: that of “mass murderer.” Hastings owned a cattle ranch in Round Valley in Mendocino County in the 1850’s and wanted land that the Yuki Indian Tribe was living on. So he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

645K+
Followers
345K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy