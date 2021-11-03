Public hearings set for New Hampshire redistricting plans

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The public will weigh in on proposed changes to New Hampshire’s legislative districts next week, though maps still weren’t widely available Wednesday.

The House Special Commission on Redistricting discussed proposed maps for county commission seats and state House districts for four of the state’s 10 counties, with Republicans and Democrats offering their own versions of each.

Members will discuss the remaining House seats Thursday, along with proposals for redrawing the state’s two congressional districts.

Public hearings are scheduled for Tuesday morning and the following Wednesday evening at the Statehouse. But while there were some paper copies of the proposed maps available at this Wednesday’s meetings, Committee Chair Barbara Griffin said she didn’t know when they’d be posted online, as there have been technical issues following a recent update to the Legislature’s website.

In discussing the county commissioner districts, Rep. Israel Piedra, D-Manchester, questioned whether lawmakers should consider whether incumbents would remain in the same districts under the new plans.

“This was not an objective in creating these maps, but in my lay opinion, if we have two maps and they’re both constitutionally permissible and I haven’t heard why one map is better for any other reason, it seems to me that it’s something that can at least be discussed as a factor,” he said.

Others committee members rejected that idea.

“This situation we’re trying to go through in a very compact period of time is complicated enough, and I would hope that we focus our discussion only on the very core issues in terms of what is constitutional and what is required by federal and state law, and not include in our discussion issues which might be interesting if we were at the end of the day and sharing a cup of tea but are not absolutely relevant and essential to our decision,” said Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham.

As they do now, Republicans also controlled the Legislature when the current plan was approved in 2012. But the map was vetoed by former Democratic Gov. John Lynch, who argued it was unconstitutional because it denied 62 towns and wards their own seats in the House and that it needlessly broke up municipalities.

The Legislature overrode the veto, and the state Supreme Court later found the plan constitutional.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed bills in 2020 and 2019 that would have created an independent redistricting commission, saying it was unnecessary because gerrymandering is rare in the state and the current redistricting process was fair. The GOP-led Legislature killed similar bills this year.