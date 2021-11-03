CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ex-priest who admitted abuse released from Illinois prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A defrocked Chicago priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children was released from an Illinois prison last month and is now back living in the city, a state agency says.

The Illinois Department of Human Services confirmed that Daniel McCormack was released Oct. 7 from the state’s Treatment and Detention Facility for sex offenders.

McCormack, who pleaded guilty in 2007 to sexually abusing five children while he was a priest at St. Agatha’s parish, has since registered as a sex offender with the Illinois State Police and is listed as living in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

An internal report by the Archdiocese of Chicago found 30 “substantiated” claims of abuse at the hands of McCormack.

A Cook County judge ruled in 2017 that McCormack is a sexually violent person who should remain indefinitely at the state facility in the Schuyler County city of Rushville.

McCormack remained there after serving his five-year sentence in 2009. But this May, an Illinois First District Appellate Court panel overturned the judge’s decision. The appellate court found that prosecutors failed to explain why McCormack had a substantial likelihood of reoffending.

Shortly after the appellate court’s decision, the attorney general’s office said it planned to bring McCormack’s case before the Illinois Supreme Court. A spokeswoman for state Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Tuesday that the high court denied a petition seeking to reverse the appellate court’s decision.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rushville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Wrong COVID dosage prompts WVa county official to resign

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A county health administrator in West Virginia has resigned after his department mistakenly administered the wrong dosage of Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shot to about 200 people last month. The Mercer County Health Department’s board accepted administrator Roger Topping’s resignation Tuesday night. During an Oct. 28 vaccine...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
The Associated Press

South Dakota House hiring lawyer to guide AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers weighing impeachment of the state’s attorney general will start their investigation by hiring legal counsel to guide their probe. The House’s investigative committee met for the first time Wednesday as they delve into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s conduct surrounding a fatal car crash...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

645K+
Followers
345K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy