Real Estate

1443 Capri Rd

News Argus
 9 days ago

1443 Capri Rd. - This charming, move-in ready home in Ardmore has 3 Bedrooms - 2 full baths, 1 half bath. The kitchen has been updated with...

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

News Argus

1841 N Winds Drive

Crosswinds-3 bedroom,2.5 bath with finished basement - Beautiful town home in Crosswinds-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with finished basement. Dining room has coffered ceilings, Galley style kitchen, nice deck, Den with fireplace. 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths on second level. Laundry room is located on main level. Basement has bar and den with fireplace. Great for entertaining. call today for a viewing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2935 Donovan Pl.

Executive home convenient to everything. - Beautiful spacious home with open floor plan, new flooring on main level. Sunroom opens up to a covered porch outside. Fully fenced backyard with privacy. Bonus room upstairs could be used for a 4th bedroom or theater room. Convenient to Shopping and I40. No...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

702 W Fairfield

High Point Charmer 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath adorable Bungalow - + 3 Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

5131 Morrell Rd

3BR/1.5BA Brick Ranch in Winston-Salem! - Check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick ranch for rent in Winston Salem! Home has a paved driveway, 2 car garage, basement, fenced in backyard with a large deck that overlooks the wooded view! Nice hardwood floors in the living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has painted cabinet with appliances that include a fridge, stove/range & dishwasher. Lots of extra storage throughout with a separate dining area and spacious room sizes! Conveniently located off of Old Hollow Rd!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

221 South Cherry Street

Ayers - Located in our new construction phase of Hilltop House, this building was completed in July 2012 and the apartment features a private balcony, floor to ceiling windows, all stainless steel appliances including stacked washer/dryer in most units, and dishwasher. Location. 221 South Cherry Street, Winston Salem, NC. Address...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

351 S Scientific St

High Point Charmer 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath single level living - Located in a quiet neighborhood with a huge yard!. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Do not accept Section 8 vouchers. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka...
HOUSE RENT
Scribe

668 Post Rd # 2NDFL

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 2 Bedroom 1 bath plus finished upper level in convenient Darien location. Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Free Laundry in Basement. Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) No Dogs Allowed. Location. 668 Post Rd # 2NDFL,...
News Argus

912 Asheboro Street

COMING SOON! High Point Rental! - Super cute home in the heart of downtown in High Point! Laminate floors throughout, lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms on lower level! 2 bedrooms upstairs with option for an office! 2 full baths! Spacious kitchen with updated appliances. Rocking chair front porch! Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1036 Ranch Dr

Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in Fully Furnished Student Housing near WFU & Downtown Winston-Salem - WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
oucampus.org

401 S Robert Rd

***COMING SOON*** 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Home in Tempe Close to Campus - ***COMING SOON***. Check out this 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a private backyard in great neighborhood. All tile flooring throughout so it's easy to maintain and laundry inside the house. Split the rent between 4 or 5 roommates or bring your family and it's a very economical choice for housing in a great neighborhood close to downtown Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ
News Argus

1116 Irving Street

Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath home located in Ardmore on Irving Street - Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath home located in Ardmore on Irving Street convenient to Silas Creek Parkway, local hospitals, shopping, restaurants and more. Living room has fireplace that is not to be used, separate dining area and beautiful kitchen with custom island. 2 car carport, brick patio, separate shop with extra storage room and unfinished basement.
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

1917 Polo Rd

4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches. Across the street from Speas Elementary school. Convenient to Reynolda Road, Silas Creek, Robinhood Road, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all major appliances, gas stove and farm house kitchen sink. Inside off of the front door is a 1 bed 1 bath in-law suite with it's own washer and dryer and living space. Grand staircase, tall ceilings, additional sunroom, 2 car attached garage and mud room. Primary bedroom on upper level has washer and dyer in the spacious closet with built in organizers.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

504 W. Devonshire St.

Updated 2 bedroom Located Near Washington Park! - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home near Washington Park with great access to Silas Creek, Peters Creek and Interstate 40. Home was recently remodeled in the past couple of years. Pets allowed with fee. Breed and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening...
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

QUEEN AND LOCKLAND APTS

1902 E-8 Queen St-1BR/1BA-Ardmore APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Living Room With Counter, Cook Top/DW, Stainless Steel R/Micro, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Water Included. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph:...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1213 Springwood Cir

Single level, 3 bedroom home available Near WSS - Single level living.... Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch ready to move in to near Winston Salem State University. Features include redone origianl hardwood flooring throughout home, fresh paint, new hot water tank, new air conditioning system, new dishwasher, and new stove.Washer/Dryer connections. Convenient to shopping, entertainment and thorough fairs for commuting. Tenant responsible for all utilities. (gas, water, electric)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
oucampus.org

15006 W Wethersfield Rd

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den and solar in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den and solar in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! This is a single level home with a split floor plan. This home features vaulted ceilings, kitchen island, 42 in upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.. It also features a pantry, ceiling fans through out, walk in closets in all bedrooms, separate tub and shower and double sinks in the master bath, a water softener, a covered patio and a finished back yard. The solar means high efficiency and low electric bills. This property is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and highway access and has a north/south exposure.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot J Chapel Rd

Come see this gorgeous 5 acre lot. Located in Middletown, this property has quick and easy access to Rt 66 and Rt 81. Easy commute to DC/Northern VA. Close to shopping, the Shenandoah River and other natural attractions. This is a beautiful setting for your next home. There is the possibility of adding up to 10 additional acres to this lot.
MLS
thexunewswire.com

930 Snider Rd

Newly uPDATED, Beautiful One bedroom apartment in Mason Ohio. This deluxe 1 bedroom apartment is conveniently located directly behind Courts 4 Sports and Wall to Wall Soccer. In addition to major highways, US 42, local shopping and restaurants. This property provides a nice peaceful park like setting with large court...
MASON, OH
thexunewswire.com

5222 Kenwood Rd

Madisonville! Completely updated. Move right in - Great house just blocks from the center of fast changing Madisonville. Rehab completed. Hardwoods throughout. New furnace, paint and updated kitchen and bathroom. Convenient to everything. This will not last. Location. 5222 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1475. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

550 Mt. Zion Rd

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath - Waitlist - Price shown is based on a 12-month lease. Pricing is subject to change based on lease terms, amenities, and availability.*
FLORENCE, KY

