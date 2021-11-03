CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Reds look to sign, seal & deliver Champions League progression

By BBC Sport
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t always been the case for Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp admitted in his news conference, but the Reds have the chance on Wednesday to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League...

www.bbc.com

vavel.com

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Reds canter to Champions League knockout stages

Liverpool secured a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League for the fifth successive season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds exorcised the ghosts of their hair-raising quarter-final exit on Merseyside back in 2020 with their fourth consecutive win of the group stage this season, a feat never before achieved by the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'I hated doing that more than you can imagine': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he was reluctant to substitute Sadio Mane at half-time to protect him from a second yellow card, as he praises Reds for securing Champions League progression

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s professionalism as they secured their places in the Champions League knockout phase with two games to spare. A 2-0 dismissal of Atletico Madrid means Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 games, stretching back to April, and that equals a club record that was set by Bob Paisley’s then reigning European champions over a nine-month period in 1982.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool are 'in control' in every situation they are in, claims Rio Ferdinand as defender contrasts Reds comfortable Atletico Madrid win with Manchester United's 'disarray' showings in the Champions League

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Liverpool have looked much more assured in the Champions League this term compared with Manchester United. The Reds easily strolled into the last-16 of the competition as group winners with two games to spare on Wednesday evening following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fearthewall.com

Champions League Match Preview: BVB Looks for Redemption in Ajax Rematch

It’s not very often that a team has a chance to redeem itself so quickly after a calamitous defeat, but that’s the exact situation that Borussia Dortmund will find themselves in tomorrow, when they host AFC Ajax for the second time in the Champions League. It was only two weeks ago that Ajax absolutely steamrolled BVB 4-0 in Amsterdam, sending the black-and-yellows back to Germany with their tails between their legs. Dortmund have done well to right the ship in their other competitions since then, but will now need to step up to the plate and save some face. Both a trip to the Champions League knockout round and their pride are on the line.
UEFA
dallassun.com

Monterrey top America in CONCACAF Champions League final

Rogelio Funes Mori's early goal led Monterrey to a 1-0 win over Club America on Thursday in the championship match of the CONCACAF Champions League. The victory, at Monterrey's home arena in Guadalupe, Mexico, gave the club its fifth CCL title and second in three years. Monterrey also won three consecutive championships from 2011-13. Monterrey improved to 5-0 in CCL finals.
FIFA
90min.com

3 things to look forward in the Champions League games tonight

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League takes place tonight which sees a number of top clashes take place. The likes of Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United are all in action tonight, which promises to give us some exciting football. Here, we take a look at the...
UEFA
SkySports

Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha torments Premier League champions as Aymeric Laporte sees red

Crystal Palace produced one of the shocks of the season as they beat 10-man Manchester City 2-0 with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher firing in the goals. Zaha scampered away on a Palace counter-attack to put the visitors ahead on seven minutes, scoring his 50th Premier League goal for the club, and then he tempted Aymeric Laporte into hauling him down just before the break which saw the City defender sent off for being the last man.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Buffalo News

Pulisic could make Chelsea return in Champions League

Christian Pulisic traveled with Chelsea to Sweden, and the American winger could make his first appearance with the team in 2 1/2 months when the Blues play at Malmö on Tuesday night in the Champions League. The 23-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his left ankle on Sept. 8 while playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

A closer look at English clubs’ Champions League opponents this week

The fourth round of Champions League group-stage fixtures takes place this week with clubs facing a rematch of games from a fortnight ago.Here, the PA news agency looks at the opponents awaiting the four English clubs involved – Manchester United Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool AtalantaThe Italian side gave United a scare at Old Trafford a fortnight ago and, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under severe pressure, they could inflict some heavy damage in the return in Bergamo. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are third in Group F with four points but, with just two points separating leaders United from bottom...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Manchester United should be 'looking to WIN the Champions League this season with Cristiano Ronaldo in their team', says former Red Devils forward Teddy Sheringham

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham says his old club should be targeting glory in the Champions League this season with Cristiano Ronaldo in their team. The 36-year-old five-time winner has scored five goals in four European games so far this season, including a double against Atalanta on Tuesday which salvaged a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportspromedia.com

Uefa signs Sportradar as Champions League’s first exclusive betting data partner

Deal includes integrity element for length of contract. Sportradar expands soccer portfolio, which also includes Fifa, AFC and Conmebol. Uefa, European soccer’s governing body, has struck its first exclusive gambling data partnership, signing a three-year deal with Switzerland-based sports technology company Sportradar. The agreement, which will run until the end...
MLB
chatsports.com

Liverpool are FAVOURITES to win the Champions League with Jurgen Klopp's side 'verging on unbeatable at Anfield', says Michael Owen - as former Reds striker insists Premier League sides are 'so far ahead' of the rest of Europe

Michael Owen has backed Liverpool to win the Champions League this season, while proclaiming that the Premier League is the strongest league in Europe. Liverpool easily saw off Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday night to stroll through a group also featuring AC Milan and Porto as group winners with two matches still to go, as well as extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to 25 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United dealt ANOTHER injury blow as star defender Raphael Varane is forced off during first half of Red Devils Champions League clash with Atalanta

Manchester United suffered another injury blow after Raphael Varane was forced off injured during their Champions League clash with Atlanta on Tuesday night. The defender limped off the pitch after just 38 minutes of action in Italy. As a result, Mason Greenwood was brought on. More to follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

Juventus secures spot in Champions League knockout phase

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paulo Dybala scored twice and Juventus beat Zenit St. Petersburg 4-2 on Tuesday to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout rounds with two matches to spare. The victory was a measure of relief for a Juventus squad that has lost two straight in Serie...
UEFA
goal.com

Champions League Tuesday betting tips

We head to northern Italy, southern Spain, Ukraine and Sweden for our four best selections from Tuesday's action in the Champions League. Goal has compiled a four-fold accumulator for Tuesday's matchday four action in the Champions League. Atalanta vs Manchester United - Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score...
UEFA
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

Europa League wrap: Lyon, West Ham and Frankfurt seal progress

Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) latches on to a sweet pass and scores with aplomb. His low drive goes in off the left post. Fabulous goal!. Lyon led the way into the UEFA Europa League knockout phase, with Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham also progressing and Napoli and Celtic earning crucial wins.
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Xavi reveals what Lionel Messi said to him after taking Barcelona job

Xavi was officially unveiled as the new manager of Barcelona on Monday as the club heads into a new direction following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The legendary midfielder answered a boatload of questions from the press, but one interesting fact that he revealed was the message he received from Lionel Messi after being appointed by Barcelona:
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Stat Attack: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Eleda Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side saw off the Swedish side at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago with a 4-0 win, putting them firmly in second place in Group H. The Blues are second in the group, while Malmo...
UEFA

Community Policy