Drivers license system outages hit Southwest Florida DMVs

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Computers are down at the Lee County Department of Motor Vehicles creating long waits and worse many people are forced to drive with an expired driver’s license.

The outages have left many people unable to renew their registration with the state, leaving their plates expired.

Taxpayers walking into the tax collector’s offices in Lee County were greeted by a sign Wednesday warning the state computer system was experiencing problems. The outages have been occurring statewide since October 29th.

However, that isn’t the only frustration confronting people as many are angered they can no longer just walk into the office to do their business. Instead they’re required to make an appointment and they can no longer obtain a registration sticker at the office. That must be done online or at one of just three kiosk locations in the entire county.

Rick Warren of Fort Myers didn’t know about the changes.

“I’m on a mission now to figure out which kiosk might work and which ones are down. This should take about half a day,” Warren said.

But kiosks are affected by computer outages too. Several people said they had tried to use one but to no avail.

Kathy Rodey of North Fort Myers said she was frustrated because she couldn’t obtain a registration sticker at the county office or at the kiosk which she had to drive miles to get to in central Fort Myers.

Neither the state nor the County Tax Collector Noelle Branning would say what caused the outage or how long it might last.

“The backup processor is designed to take over when the main processor fails, but that routine function did not instantly occur as architected,” said Rose Herbert Florida Department of Management Services.

For online drivers license services, head HERE.

