House Rent

722 Scholastic Court

News Argus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper Level 2BR/2BA Condo w/Deck! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, upper level condo with deck. Great room has entertainment...

www.thenewsargus.com

News Argus

1841 N Winds Drive

Crosswinds-3 bedroom,2.5 bath with finished basement - Beautiful town home in Crosswinds-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with finished basement. Dining room has coffered ceilings, Galley style kitchen, nice deck, Den with fireplace. 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths on second level. Laundry room is located on main level. Basement has bar and den with fireplace. Great for entertaining. call today for a viewing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2935 Donovan Pl.

Executive home convenient to everything. - Beautiful spacious home with open floor plan, new flooring on main level. Sunroom opens up to a covered porch outside. Fully fenced backyard with privacy. Bonus room upstairs could be used for a 4th bedroom or theater room. Convenient to Shopping and I40. No...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

702 W Fairfield

High Point Charmer 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath adorable Bungalow - + 3 Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be...
News Argus

221 South Cherry Street

Ayers - Located in our new construction phase of Hilltop House, this building was completed in July 2012 and the apartment features a private balcony, floor to ceiling windows, all stainless steel appliances including stacked washer/dryer in most units, and dishwasher. Location. 221 South Cherry Street, Winston Salem, NC. Address...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1601-1629 W. Northwest Blvd

1619 Northwest Blvd - 2BR, 1.5 BATH, S/R/DW, GAS HT & WTR HTR, A/C, HDWDS, W/D CONN, SHARED UNFIN BSMT, COIN LAUNDRY AVAILABLE. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

351 S Scientific St

High Point Charmer 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath single level living - Located in a quiet neighborhood with a huge yard!. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Do not accept Section 8 vouchers. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka...
News Argus

3302 Arlington Drive

Cute Bungalow In The City Coming Soon! - 3 Br - 1 1/2 baths. Central heat/central air - electric heat pump. Excellent location near Stratford Road and Hanes Mall. Refrigerator/freezer w/water and ice dispenser in door. Dishwasher and Utility room with washer/ dryer connection. 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. 1 bedroom with 1/2 bath, anteroom with closet and bookshelf upstairs. Front porch. Basement.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1036 Ranch Dr

Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in Fully Furnished Student Housing near WFU & Downtown Winston-Salem - WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

912 Asheboro Street

COMING SOON! High Point Rental! - Super cute home in the heart of downtown in High Point! Laminate floors throughout, lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms on lower level! 2 bedrooms upstairs with option for an office! 2 full baths! Spacious kitchen with updated appliances. Rocking chair front porch! Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1213 Springwood Cir

Single level, 3 bedroom home available Near WSS - Single level living.... Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch ready to move in to near Winston Salem State University. Features include redone origianl hardwood flooring throughout home, fresh paint, new hot water tank, new air conditioning system, new dishwasher, and new stove.Washer/Dryer connections. Convenient to shopping, entertainment and thorough fairs for commuting. Tenant responsible for all utilities. (gas, water, electric)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

504 W. Devonshire St.

Updated 2 bedroom Located Near Washington Park! - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home near Washington Park with great access to Silas Creek, Peters Creek and Interstate 40. Home was recently remodeled in the past couple of years. Pets allowed with fee. Breed and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening...
News Argus

1917 Polo Rd

4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches. Across the street from Speas Elementary school. Convenient to Reynolda Road, Silas Creek, Robinhood Road, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all major appliances, gas stove and farm house kitchen sink. Inside off of the front door is a 1 bed 1 bath in-law suite with it's own washer and dryer and living space. Grand staircase, tall ceilings, additional sunroom, 2 car attached garage and mud room. Primary bedroom on upper level has washer and dyer in the spacious closet with built in organizers.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12331 Sleepy Lake Court

One of a kind! Beautifully appointed throughout, this Fair Ridge brick-front townhouse is ready for one lucky owner! +-No expense was spared from material selections to quality craftsmanship, and you will truly feel at home from the moment you enter through the foyer.+- There is an open and easy flow on the main level for entertaining, skylight pouring natural light, and generously sized vaulted ceiling bedrooms on the upper level for relaxations. The lower level family room with a wood burning fireplace is the perfect place to get cozy for colder seasons with a walk-out to a fenced-in stoned patio. All new solid oak hardwood floors in living and dining rooms, specially treated porcelain tile in the kitchen/breakfast room, quality Luxury Vinyl Plank in the lower level, and fine carpet on the upper level. +-The modern kitchen features solid wood white shaker cabinets and a pantry, calacatta quartz countertops, fireclay farmhouse sink, new Samsung stainless appliance suites, gold hardware, stacked white subway tile backsplashes, and new sliding doors to the spacious deck. +-All three full bathrooms are thoughtfully designed with top quality materials, including marble and frameless shower doors. Dimmable recessed lighting and modern luxe light fixtures throughout. +-Plus, a garage with storage space and a driveway for an additional car. +-And the entire house is freshly painted,+-including the deck and garage. +-The update list: kitchen and baths, kitchen appliances, floors, gutters, paint, molding and trim, fixtures and hardware, sliding glass doors on main and lower level, 9 ft ceiling in the family room (2021), and roof (2019). Easy access to major commuter routes, Fair Oaks Mall, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe+GGs, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway, Wegmans, many other shopping and dining options. +-This house has what you have been looking for!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

824 Nutmeg Court

Cute as a button! Charming duplex in popular community of Four Seasons Estates! Immaculate inside and out! Many updates throughout! Neutral decor! Roof - 2017! Newer carpet on upper level! Spacious great room with boxed bay window, pergo floors, built-in custom shelving open to kitchen! Renovated kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, enlarged island with overhang and pantry with luxury vinyl tile! Breakfast area with atrium door to custom deck and lovely paved patio with wall and lighting! Huge primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and large closet! Updated primary bath with tall vanity, custom shower and ceramic tile floors! Two additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings! Updated hall bath with tall vanity, ceramic tile floors and reglazed shower/tub! Finished basement with oversized family room, game area! Cozy gas fireplace with beautiful marble surround and mantle! Oversized utility room with storage and washer/dryer! Lots of storage! Walk up steps to backyard backing to open space! Aqua Therm HVAC - unit 2016! Huge storage closet! 2-piece rough-in! Must see! Show and sell! A 10++++ Easy access to Fort Meade, NSA, DC, Annapolis and Baltimore!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3611 Devilwood Court

**NEW roof, HVAC, Water Heater, and Refrigerator!!** Welcome to Great Oaks! A beautiful contemporary community located in the heart of Fairfax. This home features gleaming hardwood floors and tile throughout with recess lighting, a gorgeous gourmet eat-in kitchen with marble countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large windows throughout the whole house with lots of natural light and kitchen sink has a window that overlooks into the lovely yard. You may then access the living room off the kitchen, or the large dining area which shares the great room with a sliding door leading into the backyard patio. Upstairs you will find the enormous master bedroom with his and her closet, bathroom with dual vanity sink, and a den. In addition, there are 2 generously size guest rooms and a full bath is located in the upstairs hallway. The basement is partially finished and has a non-legal 4th bedroom with a full bathroom. ** Roof 2021, HVAC 2019, Water Heater 2018, Refrigerator 2020** HOA includes trash, recycling, tree landscaping, and an awesome outdoor community pool. Close to Army Navy Club, Van Dyke Park, Vienna Metro, Sherwood Community Center, many shops, restaurants & schools. Open House will be Saturday, October 30th from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20325 Wiley Court

This one acre corner lot is located in the beautiful community of Laytonsville Outside, and is construction ready for you to custom build your dream home starting at around 5000+Sq. ft. of living space. This corner lot has access to utilities including natural gas and septic field approved. Contact the listing agent with questions or if you would like to schedule a visit.
News Argus

1116 Irving Street

Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath home located in Ardmore on Irving Street - Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath home located in Ardmore on Irving Street convenient to Silas Creek Parkway, local hospitals, shopping, restaurants and more. Living room has fireplace that is not to be used, separate dining area and beautiful kitchen with custom island. 2 car carport, brick patio, separate shop with extra storage room and unfinished basement.
