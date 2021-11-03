722 Scholastic Court

One of a kind! Beautifully appointed throughout, this Fair Ridge brick-front townhouse is ready for one lucky owner! +-No expense was spared from material selections to quality craftsmanship, and you will truly feel at home from the moment you enter through the foyer.+- There is an open and easy flow on the main level for entertaining, skylight pouring natural light, and generously sized vaulted ceiling bedrooms on the upper level for relaxations. The lower level family room with a wood burning fireplace is the perfect place to get cozy for colder seasons with a walk-out to a fenced-in stoned patio. All new solid oak hardwood floors in living and dining rooms, specially treated porcelain tile in the kitchen/breakfast room, quality Luxury Vinyl Plank in the lower level, and fine carpet on the upper level. +-The modern kitchen features solid wood white shaker cabinets and a pantry, calacatta quartz countertops, fireclay farmhouse sink, new Samsung stainless appliance suites, gold hardware, stacked white subway tile backsplashes, and new sliding doors to the spacious deck. +-All three full bathrooms are thoughtfully designed with top quality materials, including marble and frameless shower doors. Dimmable recessed lighting and modern luxe light fixtures throughout. +-Plus, a garage with storage space and a driveway for an additional car. +-And the entire house is freshly painted,+-including the deck and garage. +-The update list: kitchen and baths, kitchen appliances, floors, gutters, paint, molding and trim, fixtures and hardware, sliding glass doors on main and lower level, 9 ft ceiling in the family room (2021), and roof (2019). Easy access to major commuter routes, Fair Oaks Mall, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe+GGs, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway, Wegmans, many other shopping and dining options. +-This house has what you have been looking for!

