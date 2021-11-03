CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiny mice regenerate damaged kidneys without scarring

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Spiny mice are known for their ability to heal severe skin wounds without so much as a scar. Now, researchers reporting in the journal iScience on November 3, have discovered that they also can regenerate severely damaged internal organs that, in other mice, would lead to fatal organ failure. The findings...

www.sciencedaily.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Kidney Failure#Scarring#Iscience
