BEAR reveals that increased fidelity variants can successfully reduce the mismatch tolerance of adenine but not cytosine base editors

By AndrÃ¡s TÃ¡las
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdenine and cytosine base editors (ABE, CBE) allow for precision genome engineering. Here, Base Editor Activity Reporter (BEAR), a plasmid-based fluorescent tool is introduced, which can be applied to report on ABE and CBE editing in a virtually unrestricted sequence context or to label base edited cells for enrichment. Using BEAR-enrichment,...

www.nature.com

