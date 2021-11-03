CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dual function of HPF1 in the modulation of PARP1 and PARP2 activities

By Tatyana A. Kurgina
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoly(ADP-ribosyl)ation catalyzed by poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases (PARPs) is one of the immediate cellular responses to DNA damage. The histone PARylation factor 1 (HPF1) discovered recently to form a joint active site with PARP1 and PARP2 was shown to limit the PARylation activity of PARPs and stimulate their NAD+-hydrolase activity. Here we demonstrate...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Cutting the costs of coastal protection by integrating vegetation in flood defences

Exposure to coastal flooding is increasing due to growing population and economic activity. These developments go hand-in-hand with a loss and deterioration of ecosystems. Ironically, these ecosystems can play a buffering role in reducing flood hazard. The ability of ecosystems to contribute to reducing coastal flooding has been emphasized in multiple studies. However, the role of ecosystems in hybrid coastal protection (i.e. a combination of ecosystems and levees) has been poorly quantified at a global scale. Here, we evaluate the use of coastal vegetation, mangroves, and marshes fronting levees to reduce global coastal protection costs, by accounting for wave-vegetation interaction.The research is carried out by combining earth observation data and hydrodynamic modelling. We show that incooperating vegetation in hybrid coastal protection results in more sustainable and financially attractive coastal protection strategies. If vegetated foreshore levee systems were established along populated coastlines susceptible to flooding, the required levee crest height could be considerably reduced. This would result in a reduction of 320 (range: 107-961) billion USD2005 Power Purchasing Parity (PPP) in investments, of which 67.5 (range: 22.5- 202) billion USD2005 PPP in urban areas for a 1 in 100-year flood protection level.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Dynamic interactions and Ca-binding modulate the holdase-type chaperone activity of S100B preventing tau aggregation and seeding

The microtubule-associated protein tau is implicated in the formation of oligomers and fibrillar aggregates that evade proteostasis control and spread from cell-to-cell. Tau pathology is accompanied by sustained neuroinflammation and, while the release of alarmin mediators aggravates disease at late stages, early inflammatory responses encompass protective functions. This is the case of the Ca2+-binding S100B protein, an astrocytic alarmin which is augmented in AD and which has been recently implicated as a proteostasis regulator, acting over amyloid Î² aggregation. Here we report the activity of S100B as a suppressor of tau aggregation and seeding, operating at sub-stoichiometric conditions. We show that S100B interacts with tau in living cells even in microtubule-destabilizing conditions. Structural analysis revealed that tau undergoes dynamic interactions with S100B, in a Ca2+-dependent manner, notably with the aggregation prone repeat segments at the microtubule binding regions. This interaction involves contacts of tau with a cleft formed at the interface of the S100B dimer. Kinetic and mechanistic analysis revealed that S100B inhibits the aggregation of both full-length tau and of the microtubule binding domain, and that this proceeds through effects over primary and secondary nucleation, as confirmed by seeding assays and direct observation of S100B binding to tau oligomers and fibrils. In agreement with a role as an extracellular chaperone and its accumulation near tau positive inclusions, we show that S100B blocks proteopathic tau seeding. Together, our findings establish tau as a client of the S100B chaperone, providing evidence for neuro-protective functions of this inflammatory mediator across different tauopathies.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Spiny mice activate unique transcriptional programs after severe kidney injury regenerating organ function without fibrosis

Acomys fully regenerate kidney structure and function without fibrosis after injury. Unique gene clusters rapidly activated in surviving cells align with regeneration. Acomys genome appears poised at the time of kidney injury to initiate regeneration. Summary. Fibrosis-driven solid organ failure is an enormous burden on global health. Spiny mice (Acomys)...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SPINDOC binds PARP1 to facilitate PARylation

SPINDOC is tightly associated with the histone H3K4me3 effector protein SPIN1. To gain a better understanding of the biological roles of SPINDOC, we identified its interacting proteins. Unexpectedly, SPINDOC forms two mutually exclusive protein complexes, one with SPIN1 and the other with PARP1. Consistent with its ability to directly interact with PARP1, SPINDOC expression is induced by DNA damage, likely by KLF4, and recruited to DNA lesions with dynamics that follows PARP1. In SPINDOC knockout cells, the levels of PARylation are reduced, in both the absence and presence of DNA damage. The SPINDOC/PARP1 interaction promotes the clearance of PARP1 from damaged DNA, and also impacts the expression of known transcriptional targets of PARP1. To address the in vivo roles of SPINDOC in PARP1 regulation, we generate SPINDOC knockout mice, which are viable, but slightly smaller than their wildtype counterparts. The KO mice display reduced levels of PARylation and, like PARP1 KO mice, are hypersensitive to IR-induced DNA damage. The findings identify a SPIN1-independent role for SPINDOC in the regulation of PARP1-mediated PARylation and the DNA damage response.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Polymerase#Dna Replication#Double Stranded Dna#Dna Profiling#Modulator#Adp#Hpf1 Dependent#Nad#Parp
Nature.com

CD20 expression, TrkB activation and functional activity of diffuse large B cell lymphoma-derived small extracellular vesicles

Small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) including exosomes, carrying the CD20, could be involved in immunotherapy resistance in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). We have reported endogenous brain-derived neurotrophic factor/TrkB (tropomyosin-related kinase B) survival axis in DLBCL. Here, we performed a comparative study of sEV production by germinal centre B cell (GCB) and activated B cell (ABC)-DLBCL cell lines, and analysed TrkB activation on this process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impactor material records the ancient lunar magnetic field in antipodal anomalies

The Moon presently has no dynamo, but magnetic fields have been detected over numerous portions of its crust. Most of these regions are located antipodal to large basins, leading to the hypothesis that lunar rock ejected during basin-forming impacts accumulated at the basin antipode and recorded the ambient magnetic field. However, a major problem with this hypothesis is that lunar materials have low iron content and cannot become strongly magnetized. Here we simulate oblique impacts of 100-km-diameter impactors at high resolution and show that an ~700"‰m thick deposit of potentially iron-rich impactor material accumulates at the basin antipode. The material is shock-heated above the Curie temperature and therefore may efficiently record the ambient magnetic field after deposition. These results explain a substantial fraction of the Moon's crustal magnetism, and are consistent with a dynamo field strength of at least several tens of microtesla during the basin-forming epoch.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Key signaling networks are dysregulated in patients with the adipose tissue disorder, lipedema

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Lipedema, a poorly understood chronic disease of adipose hyper-deposition, is often mistaken for obesity and causes significant impairment to mobility and quality-of-life. To identify molecular mechanisms underpinning lipedema, we employed comprehensive omics-based comparative analyses of whole tissue, adipocyte precursors (adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs)), and adipocytes from patients with or without lipedema.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Assessing the impact of suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability in a coupled climate model

The Southern Ocean exerts a strong influence on global climate, regulating the storage and transport of heat, freshwater and carbon throughout the world's oceans. While the majority of previous studies focus on how wind changes influence Southern Ocean circulation patterns, here we set out to explore potential feedbacks from the ocean to the atmosphere. To isolate the role of oceanic variability on Southern Hemisphere climate, we perform coupled climate model experiments in which Southern Ocean variability is suppressed by restoring sea surface temperatures (SST) over 40Â°"“65Â°S to the model's monthly mean climatology. We find that suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability does not impact the Southern Annular Mode, suggesting air"“sea feedbacks do not play an important role in the persistence of the Southern Annular Mode in our model. Suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability does lead to robust mean-state changes in SST and sea ice. Changes in mixed layer processes and convection associated with the SST restoring lead to SST warming and a sea ice decline in southern high latitudes, and SST cooling in midlatitudes. These results highlight the impact non-linear processes can have on a model's mean state, and the need to consider these when performing simulations of the Southern Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Propagating acoustic waves on a culture substrate regulate the directional collective cell migration

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. Collective cell migration plays a critical role in physiological and pathological processes such as development, wound healing, and metastasis. Numerous studies have demonstrated how various types of chemical, mechanical, and electrical cues dictate the collective migratory behaviors of cells. Although an acoustic cue can be advantageous because of its noninvasiveness and biocompatibility, cell migration in response to acoustic stimulation remains poorly understood. In this study, we developed a device that is able to apply surface acoustic waves to a cell culture substrate and investigated the effect of propagating acoustic waves on collective cell migration. The migration distance estimated at various wave intensities revealed that unidirectional cell migration was enhanced at a critical wave intensity and that it was suppressed as the intensity was further increased. The increased migration might be attributable to cell orientation alignment along the direction of the propagating wave, as characterized by nucleus shape. Thicker actin bundles indicative of a high traction force were observed in cells subjected to propagating acoustic waves at the critical intensity. Our device and technique can be useful for regulating cellular functions associated with cell migration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transition metal-doped Ni-rich layered cathode materials for durable Li-ion batteries

Doping is a well-known strategy to enhance the electrochemical energy storage performance of layered cathode materials. Many studies on various dopants have been reported; however, a general relationship between the dopants and their effect on the stability of the positive electrode upon prolonged cell cycling has yet to be established. Here, we explore the impact of the oxidation states of various dopants (i.e., Mg2+, Al3+, Ti4+, Ta5+, and Mo6+) on the electrochemical, morphological, and structural properties of a Ni-rich cathode material (i.e., Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2). Galvanostatic cycling measurements in pouch-type Li-ionÂ full cells show that cathodes featuring dopants with high oxidation states significantly outperform their undoped counterparts and the dopants with low oxidation states. In particular, Li-ion pouch cells with Ta5+- and Mo6+-doped Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2 cathodes retain about 81.5% of their initial specific capacity after 3000 cycles at 200"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1. Furthermore, physicochemical measurements and analyses suggest substantial differences in the grain geometries and crystal lattice structures of the various cathode materials, which contribute to their widely different battery performances and correlate with the oxidation states of their dopants.
Nature.com

Arsenite exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor CD34"‰cells and causes decreased levels of hemoglobin

Arsenic exposure poses numerous threats to human health. Our previous work in mice has shown that arsenic causes anemia by inhibiting erythropoiesis. However, the impacts of arsenic exposure on human erythropoiesis remain largely unclear. We report here that low-dose arsenic exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs). The impacts of arsenic (in the form of arsenite; As3+) on red blood cell (RBC) development was evaluated using a long-term culture of normal human bone marrow CD34+-HPCs stimulated in vitro to undergo erythropoiesis. Over the time course studied, we analyzed the expression of the cell surface antigens CD34, CD71 and CD235a, which are markers commonly used to monitor the progression of HPCs through the stages of erythropoiesis. Simultaneously, we measured hemoglobin content, which is an important criterion used clinically for diagnosing anemia. As compared to control, low-dose As3+ exposure (100Â nM and 500Â nM) inhibited the expansion of CD34+-HPCs over the time course investigated; decreased the number of committed erythroid progenitors (BFU-E and CFU-E) and erythroblast differentiation in the subsequent stages; and caused a reduction of hemoglobin content. These findings demonstrate that low-dose arsenic exposure impairs human erythropoiesis, likely by combined effects on various stages of RBC formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mineral trioxide aggregate immersed in sodium hypochlorite reduce the osteoblastic differentiation of human periodontal ligament stem cells

White mineral trioxide aggregate (WMTA) is a root canal treatment material, which is known to exhibit a dark brown color when in contact with sodium hypochlorite solution (NaOCl). This study aimed to investigate the effects of NaOCl on the surface properties of WMTA discs and WMTA-induced osteoblastic differentiation of periodontal ligament stem cells (PDLSCs). Mixed WMTA (ProRoot MTA) was filled into the molds to form WMTA discs. These discs were immersed in distilled water (D-WMTA) or 5% NaOCl (Na-WMTA). Their surface structures and Ca2+ release level was investigated. Moreover, they were cultured with a clonal human PDLSC line (line 1"“17 cells). The main crystal structures of Na-WMTA were identical to the structures of D-WMTA. Globular aggregates with polygonal and needle-like crystals were found on D-WMTA and Na-WMTA, which included Ca, Si, Al, C and O. However, many amorphous structures were also identified on Na-WMTA. These structures consisted of Na and Cl, but did not include Ca. NaOCl immersion also reduced Ca2+ release level from whole WMTA discs. Line 1"“17 cells cultured with D-WMTA formed many mineralized nodules and exhibited high expression levels of osteoblast-related genes. However, cells incubated with Na-WMTA generated a small number of nodules and showed low expression levels of osteoblast-related genes. These results indicated that NaOCl reduced Ca2+ release from WMTA by generating amorphous structures and changing its elemental distribution. NaOCl may also partially abolish the ability of WMTA to stimulate osteoblastic differentiation of PDLSCs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-lived Paleoproterozoic eclogitic lower crust

The nature of the lower crust and the crust-mantle transition is fundamental to Earth sciences. Transformation of lower crustal rocks into eclogite facies is usually expected to result in lower crustal delamination. Here we provide compelling evidence for long-lasting presence of lower crustal eclogite below the seismic Moho. Our new wide-angle seismic data from the Paleoproterozoic Fennoscandian Shield identify a 6"“8"‰km thick body with extremely high velocity (Vp ~ 8.5"“8.6"‰km/s) and high density (>3.4"‰g/cm3) immediately beneath equally thinned high-velocity (Vp ~ 7.3"“7.4"‰km/s) lowermost crust, which extends over >350"‰km distance. We relate this observed structure to partial (50"“70%) transformation of part of the mafic lowermost crustal layer into eclogite facies during Paleoproterozoic orogeny without later delamination. Our findings challenge conventional models for the role of lower crustal eclogitization and delamination in lithosphere evolution and for the long-term stability of cratonic crust.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Archaeogenetic analysis of Neolithic sheep from Anatolia suggests a complex demographic history since domestication

Sheep were among the first domesticated animals, but their demographic history is little understood. Here we analyzed nuclear polymorphism and mitochondrial data (mtDNA) from ancient central and west Anatolian sheep dating from Epipaleolithic to late Neolithic, comparatively with modern-day breeds and central Asian Neolithic/Bronze Age sheep (OBI). Analyzing ancient nuclear data, we found that Anatolian Neolithic sheep (ANS) are genetically closest to present-day European breeds relative to Asian breeds, a conclusion supported by mtDNA haplogroup frequencies. In contrast, OBI showed higher genetic affinity to present-day Asian breeds. These results suggest that the east-west genetic structure observed in present-day breeds had already emerged by 6000 BCE, hinting at multiple sheep domestication episodes or early wild introgression in southwest Asia. Furthermore, we found that ANS are genetically distinct from all modern breeds. Our results suggest that European and Anatolian domestic sheep gene pools have been strongly remolded since the Neolithic.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The quest for a unified theory on biomechanical palm risk assessment through theoretical analysis and observation

Several methodologies related to the biomechanical risk assessment and the uprooting and breaking potential of palms are reviewed and evaluated in this study. Also a simple mathematical model was designed, to simulate the results of critical wind speed predictions for a tall coconut palm by using classic beam theory and Brazier buckling. First, the review presents arguments that assess the applicability of some influential claims and tree and palm risk assessment methods that have been amply marketed in the last 20Â years. Then, the analysis goes beyond the classical procedures and theories that have influenced the arboricultural industry and related press so far. And afterwards, rationale behind several postulated ideas are presented, that are hoped to be fruitful in the path towards a new biomechanical theory for the biomechanical risk assessment of palms. The postulated model envisages the palm stem as a viscoelastic and hollow cylinder that is not only prone to buckling, ovalization and kinking, but also fatigue, shear, splitting and crack propagation. This envisaging was also the main reason why simple Brazier buckling formulation was experimentally applied to simulate the breaking risk of a cocostem. This study also enables a better understanding of the wide range of factors that may influence the mechanical behaviour of trees and palms under (wind) loading.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Penetrative and non-penetrative interaction between Laboulbeniales fungi and their arthropod hosts

Laboulbeniales are a highly specialized group of fungi living only on arthropods. They have high host specificity and spend their entire life-cycle on an arthropod host. Taxonomic characters of Laboulbeniales are based on the architecture of the cells of the parenchymal thallus, i.e. the visible part of the fungus outside the host. The extent of the fungus spreading inside the host-the haustorium-remains largely unknown. The attachment to the arthropod host is fundamental to understand the fungus-animal interaction, but how this truly occurs is unclear. Recent evidences question the strictly parasitic life-style of Laboulbeniales. We used micro-computed tomography (ÂµCT) and 3D reconstructions to visualize, for the first time, the complete structure of Laboulbeniales species in situ on their hosts. We compared the haustoriate species, Arthrorhynchus nycteribiae on an insect host to the non-haustoriate species, Rickia gigas on a millipede host. Our results confirm that some Laboulbeniales species are ectoparasitic and have a haustorial structure that penetrates the host's cuticle, while others are ectobionts and are only firmly attached to the host's cuticle without penetrating it. The presence and the morphology of the haustorium are important traits for Laboulbeniales evolution, and key factors for future understanding of host dependence and specificity.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A selectable all-in-one CRISPR prime editing piggyBac transposon allows for highly efficient gene editing in human cell lines

CRISPR prime-editors are emergent tools for genome editing and offer a versatile alternative approach to HDR-based genome engineering or DNA base-editors. However, sufficient prime-editor expression levels and availability of optimized transfection protocols may affect editing efficiencies, especially in hard-to-transfect cells like hiPSC. Here, we show that piggyBac prime-editing (PB-PE) allows for sustained expression of prime-editors. We demonstrate proof-of-concept for PB-PE in a newly designed lentiviral traffic light reporter, which allows for estimation of gene correction and defective editing resulting in indels, based on expression of two different fluorophores. PB-PE can prime-edit more than 50% of hiPSC cells after antibiotic selection. We also show that improper design of pegRNA cannot simply be overcome by extended expression, but PB-PE allows for estimation of effectiveness of selected pegRNAs after few days of cultivation time. Finally, we implemented PB-PE for efficient editing of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-associated mutation in the SOD1-gene of patient-derived hiPSC. Progress of genome editing can be monitored by Sanger-sequencing, whereas PB-PE vectors can be removed after editing and excised cells can be enriched by fialuridine selection. Together, we present an efficient prime-editing toolbox, which can be robustly used in a variety of cell lines even when non-optimized transfection-protocols are applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The development of microfabricated solenoids with magnetic cores for micromagnetic neural stimulation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 91 (2021) Cite this article. Electrical stimulation via invasive microelectrodes is commonly used to treat a wide range of neurological and psychiatric conditions. Despite its remarkable success, the stimulation performance is not sustainable since the electrodes become encapsulated by gliosis due to foreign body reactions. Magnetic stimulation overcomes these limitations by eliminating the need for a metal-electrode contact. Here, we demonstrate a novel microfabricated solenoid inductor (80"‰Âµm"‰Ã—"‰40"‰Âµm) with a magnetic core that can activate neuronal tissue. The characterization and proof-of-concept of the device raise the possibility that micromagnetic stimulation solenoids that are small enough to be implanted within the brain may prove to be an effective alternative to existing electrode-based stimulation devices for chronic neural interfacing applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generating 3D-cultured organoids for pre-clinical modeling and treatment of degenerative joint disease

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 380 (2021) Cite this article. Human cell-based and personalized in vitro cartilage models are urgently needed for osteoarthritis treatment in pre-clinical regenerative medicine development. Cellular self-assemblies and condensations of the appropriate stem cells could initiate the formation of transient tissue structures programmed for specific organogenesis processes.1 This recapitulation of developmental events has previously been demonstrated for the formation of cardiac, epithelial and liver organoids. However, there has been very limited progress in the development of human cartilage organoids for osteoarthritis (OA).2 Here, we describe the fabrication of functional bioengineered cartilage organoid suitable for OA treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy