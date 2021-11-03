CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid These Disney Mistakes, 3 Tips For Delayed Flights, Hyatt Acquires 100 Resorts

By Lee Huffman
 7 days ago
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our personal research and to share the best travel tips and tricks with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, November 3, 2021, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any...

Related
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
You can stay at this new Disney Resort for FREE

You can stay at this new Disney Resort for free! Know anyone who would love that?. Disney gives guests a totally immersive vacation including a two-night, cruise-style itinerary. Guests will become the hero of their own adventure in an experience that surrounds guests in Star Wars storytelling 24 hours a day! Check out all the immersive details we have shared HERE.
TRAVEL
6 Tips for Avoiding an Airbnb Nightmare

From Hobbit-inspired abodes to secluded treehouses to beachfront cottages, travelers can live out their fantasy vacation at an Airbnb rental. However, a dream retreat can easily turn into a nightmare when your chosen property falls short of expectations. The last Airbnb I checked into was an adorable yurt tucked deep inside a rainforest on Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island). The property itself was clean and quaint, but the road leading to the yurt was unpaved and nearly impassable in a rented convertible. Located at an elevation of 3,000 feet, it was a lot colder than I expected, and the yurt itself was not heated or soundproof, which meant three sleepless nights of hearing singing coqui frogs, crowing roosters, and distant sounds of gunshots. Horror stories from other Airbnb users have run the gamut from moldy bathrooms and unsafe neighborhoods to aggressive hosts, neighbors, or even pets.
LIFESTYLE
#Travel Tips#Resorts#Disney World#Marriott#Royal Caribbean#Ihg#Hilton
Move Over Disney Resorts! This Resort Is the Place to Be This Christmas

Walt Disney World Resort is bustling with holiday festivities! Massive Christmas trees have filled the Parks and Resorts. Christmas music is streaming from every speaker, and holiday treats are awaiting your taste buds. While Disney Parks are decked out for the holidays, we must say there is one Resort just minutes away from the Disney World property line that should not be overlooked when it comes to holiday fun!
ORLANDO, FL
Disney World Resorts Share Their Holiday Foodie Guide

Earlier today, DIS contributor Erica Resnick shared the Disney World theme parks’ Holiday Foodie Guide along with some of the festive menu items that tickled her fancy. If you thought that Foodie Guide was a big one, well, Disney has just shared a whole separate Holiday Foodie Guide that’s just for the Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. You’ve just got to see all of the creative offerings that are coming our way for the holiday season!
LIFESTYLE
Red Jacket Resorts acquired; more transactions

Hotels in resort destinations are changing hands—including an entire Northeast portfolio—plus other deals and financing. EOS Investors LLC, a privately held real estate investment firm, has acquired Red Jacket Resorts, a portfolio of resort destinations with locations in Cape Cod, MA, and the White Mountains of New Hampshire. “We are...
ECONOMY
How Frequent Flier Programs Are Changing, Travel Tricks You Should’ve Mastered, Delta Offers Peloton Meditaton Classes & More- Travel News!

NY Post: California Zip Line Worker Sacrificed Himself To Save Helpless Rider. NY Times writes How Frequent Flier Programs Are Changing In A Changed World. Fodor’s says You Really Should Have Mastered These 9 Travel Tricks By Now. T+L: Delta Passengers Can Find Their Inflight Zen With Peloton Meditation Classes.
TRAVEL
Earn and burn Marriott points on Ritz Carlton Cruises

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
ECONOMY
Deal: Save up to 15% at Hyatt properties worldwide (discounts valid on member rates)

LIFESTYLE
Three Offers for Hyatt Stays, Earn Up to 150,000 Bonus Points [Targeted]

Over the last week, some World of Hyatt members have received offers to earn bonus points for their stays over the next few months. There are three separate offers available. If eligible, you can earn a maximum of 50,000, 120,000 or even up to 150,000 points. These targeted promotions were sent out by email, but we also have the links for you to check if you are eligible. Let’s look at the details for each offer.
LIFESTYLE
Virgin Atlantic lowers elite status targets & offers Tier Points on Virgin Holidays bookings

LIFESTYLE
After 19 months, the British (tourists) are coming to Orlando again

Jackie Mitchell anxiously waited in the atrium of the Orlando International Airport for a glimpse of her daughter for the first time in 26 months. Freshly off the first flight to land from Great Britain to Orlando after the lifting of international travel restrictions Monday, Mitchell, 53, stood by a hefty suitcase as she searched for her daughter among the crowd. She was minutes away from ...
ORLANDO, FL
15% Rabatt bei World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt hat einen kleinen 15% Rabatt Sale laufen. Nicht alle Hotels haben die günstigeren Tarife geladen und die Ersparnis ist mitunter nur marginal. “Offer valid for qualifying reservations made between November 9, 2021 and December 21, 2021 at participating hotels for stays with a check-in date between November 10, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Offer not valid at Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Miraval, AMR Collection, MGM, UrCove and Small Luxury Hotels of the World locations. For information about the cancellation, refund and deposit policies associated with this offer, please see the information provided at time of booking. Discount percent applies to room rate only. Reservations subject to availability. Offer must be booked on Hyatt.com, via the World of Hyatt app, via a Hyatt Global Contact Center, via the Hyatt WeChat mini program or by contacting your personal travel professional and requesting the then-available offer (if any). Offer refers to rates designated as “Members Save More,” “Book Now & Save 10%” or “Book Now & Save 15%.” Any limitations or restrictions included in the published offer shall apply. Discount may reflect Member Rate discount and such discount is available only for World of Hyatt members in good standing at time of booking and stay. Member Rate Discount percent applies to room rate only, and represents a discount off the Standard Rate. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Rate is per room, per night, based on double occupancy unless otherwise noted and excludes, unless specifically noted, service charges, mandatory resort fees, applicable taxes and other incidental expenses. Additional charges may apply for additional guests or room type upgrades. Offer not valid in conjunction with previously booked or held stays and may not be combined with other offers. Not redeemable for cash or other substitutions. Any unauthorized transfer, sale, distribution or reproduction constitutes fraud.”
LIFESTYLE
A beautiful sweet spot in the Iberia Plus award chart (Europe – Caribbean)

LIFESTYLE
Save Up to $100 on Fares With Aer Lingus 2021

You can save up to $100.00 on base fares in both economy class cabins and business class cabins for scheduled transatlantic round trip flights from select cities in the United States and Canada to Dublin and Manchester through Friday, December 31, 2021…. Save Up to $100 on Fares With Aer...
LIFESTYLE
