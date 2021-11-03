CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rezz Reveals Full Tracklist For Upcoming Album ‘Spiral,’ Out This Month

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRezz’s third album, Spiral, is due out later this month, November 19, and she just revealed the full tracklist. Including previously released singles “Chemical Bond” with Deathpact, “Taste Of You” with Dove Cameron, “Sacrificial”...

www.youredm.com

