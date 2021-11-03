CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agreement reached to restore public shoreline access in Newport Harbor

ri.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Office of the Attorney General (RIAG), Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), the City of Newport (City), and Howard Wharf LP have reached a preliminary agreement to restore access to an obstructed public right of way on Lee’s Wharf in downtown Newport. The preliminary agreement will reestablish public...

riag.ri.gov

