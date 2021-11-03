CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Virgin Islands Shakedown Brings The Dead and Friends Complimented WIth Beautiful Beachfront Views

By Christine McAleer
NYS Music
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for an amazing 3 day concert in one of the most beautiful islands around. The Virgin Islands Shakedown will take place November 7 through the 9th, 2021 and will bring even more heat to St. Croix, USV. This festival will bring music that will bring out The Dead literally....

nysmusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYS Music

moe. Travels to Iceland in 2022 for “Midnight Sun” with Dopapod and Aqueous

Moe.’s Midnight Sun 2022 event will take place in Iceland. The event was announced across moe’s social media and will take place August 5-7, 2022 in Reykjavik, Iceland supported by Dopapod and Aqueous. Midnight Sun will consist of moe. playing six sets over three nights at Reykjavik’s Eldborg Hall in...
WORLD
foxwilmington.com

Tom Hanks Crashes Couple’s Beach Wedding to Compliment Its Beauty

Diciembra and Tashia Farries were saying their “I do’s” on the beach in Santa Monica, California, when they got an unexpected wedding guest. The couple told Inside Edition that they were greeted by none other than movie star Tom Hanks. He had been watching from afar, and wanted to congratulate the happy couple. “He said it was one of the most beautiful ceremonies he had ever witnessed, and he asked to take a picture with us,” the couple said. Not bad for a wedding crasher!
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Lesh
Person
Al Schnier
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Showbiz411

“Band of Gold” Singer Freda Payne Drops a Hot Memoir and Reveals a Secret Affair with a US Senator

You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
ENTERTAINMENT
lasvegasmagazine.com

Friends With Benefits: Mark Childers at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

It’s all a matter of timing and fate. When he turned 21 years old, Mark Childers got a second job as a barback to earn some extra money. One night while on the job at the Charlotte, N.C., sports bar he worked at, he was sort of thrown into the bartender position. He’s never looked back. He worked as a bartender and manager in Charlotte for about a decade, then in 2014 he sent his resume to Tao Group for a position he thought was in New York.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MusicRadar.com

"I never had Bonzo turn round to me and say, 'oh that's a great drum sound, Andy.' He'd just say, 'There's not enough 'frudge' on the bass drum'" – engineer Andy Johns on the secrets behind Led Zeppelin IV

Andy Johns, the younger brother of another famed engineer, Glyn Johns, began his career working as an assistant engineer with Eddie Kramer on Jimi Hendrix sessions. Andy also produced The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street and worked with Free, Blind Faith and Van Halen. Andy was instrumental in shaping...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Virgin Islands#Shakedown#Moe#The Big Wu#Particle Phil Lesh#The Dire Wolves#Usvi#General Admission#Vip
Third Coast Review

Review: Bored and Rich, A Group of Friends Become Vampires for the Thrill of It in Dead & Beautiful

When is a bizarre vampire story not exactly a vampire story? Or is it? Welcome to the world of Dead & Beautiful, from Dutch filmmaker David Verbeek (Full Contact, R U There), which concerns five attractive, affluent, Asian, 20-something friends. Their families are so ridiculously wealthy (all billionaires) that these spoiled offspring (played by Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are bored to the point where they each take turns creating a unique, extravagant experience for their group, known as The Circle. The challenge is to create an experience that could potentially change their lives, or at least come close enough to moving them in some way that they finally feel something in their otherwise numbed brains. They perform these rituals once a month, so the rest of the time, they just party, living their lives as influencers complete with general, unfulfilling debauchery.
MOVIES
lancerfeed.press

Listen In: Halloween brings friends, families closer together

Art teacher Lauren Sakowski and sophomore Sarah Ebenezer both grew up making costumes with their moms. Now, Sakowski does this with her own children while Ebenezer started creating her own. Both Sakowski and Ebenezer also use Halloween as a chance to connect with their friends and family. In this episode, Sakowski and Ebenezer talk about what Halloween means to them and how they celebrate it.
CELEBRATIONS
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
NYS Music

Samantha Fish Performs A Halloween Blues Spooktacular at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett

In support of her seventh studio album Faster (Rounder Records, 2021), Samantha Fish returned to The Stephen Talkhouse on the eastern end of Long Island for her first performance at the iconic venue in more than two years. Having released her first album in 2009, Samantha Fish is a blues and rock singer-songwriter and guitarist originally from Kansas City, Missouri, and current resident of New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Music
NYS Music

Hudson Valley Songwriter Ryan Martin Recruits Mikaela Davis for “At Dusk”

The latest single from Hudson Valley singer-songwriter Ryan Martin, “At Dusk”, features Rochester’s Mikaela Davis. Perhaps your breakup with your COVID-bae was hard or maybe you’re just not over your breakup from 3 years ago (who isn’t?). Ryan and Mikaela know how to pull at just the right heart strings bringing a signature kind of love song that is honest, emotional lyrics wrapped in gorgeous, bittersweet melodies and irresistible melodic hooks.
MUSIC
phl17.com

Seafood and Stunning Views bringing city feel to the suburbs

Lark is a new rooftop restaurant in Bala Cynwyd generating some buzz in the Philadelphia suburbs combining city cuisine with stunning views. “We want to be able to meld a couple of high impact flavors together so we’re saying Mediterranean seafood, coastal mediterranean,” said part owner Nick Elmi. “We do have a tremendous focus on sustainable seafoods with a nice pasta section and a couple of really simple entrees.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mediapost.com

Pure Leaf Brings 'No Is Beautiful' Mantra To Urban Murals

Premium tea Pure Leaf is taking to the streets with its “No Is Beautiful” brand statement in the form of poetry-adorned murals in three urban locales. It’s the latest iteration of last year’s “No Is Beautiful” initiative, which promotes a world in which saying “no” to everyday stereotypes could be easier and more culturally acceptable for women.
ENTERTAINMENT
Coastal View

Day of the Dead brings lively celebration

Carpinteria Cemetery came alive on Sunday with a vibrant Día de los Muertos celebration put on by Artesania para la Familia. Performers included mariachis, folkloric dancers and chinelos – all decked out in colorful traditional garb and costumes. The parade of performers moved among altars – created by local families...
CARPINTERIA, CA
NYS Music

Amayo Leaving Antibalas

Amayo, lead singer of influential Brooklyn Afrobeat group Antibalas, has announced he will depart the group after 23 years. His departure was shared in a message to fans on Friday morning. Amayo infused their music of Antibalas with charisma, energy, and flair. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, he found a...
MUSIC
Hyde Park Herald

Longtime friends open beauty salon on 55th Street

Growing up in Rockford, Leah Lambert often traveled to Hyde Park in the summer to visit her aunt. “We'd always come up here and then we'd eat dinner and go to Michigan City. We'd come up here and hang out at Navy Pier and go to the little Hyde Park festivals and just hang out and take the number 6 bus downtown,” Lambert recalled.
SMALL BUSINESS
NYS Music

GEMS Announces Open Gates Project With Three Concerts Featuring Women of Color

Gotham Early Music Scene also known as GEMS announced their Open Gates Project launching with three concerts featuring women of color. The concerts will take place November 12-14, 2021 across three boroughs of New York City. Open Gates Project inaugural concert series is The Divine Feminine: Centering Women of Color...
MUSIC
destinationtampabay.com

Sand Sculptors Bring Talents to Treasure Island Beaches

An annual gathering of master sand sculptors and fans of their work will convene on Treasure Island beaches for two weekends this year beginning November 18-21, 2021 and wrapping up November 26-28, 2021. Sanding Ovations presents the 2021 “Sandlantis” Master’s Cup Sand Sculpting Exhibition and Competition, drawing some of the best sand artists from across the country to demonstrate their unique skills at 10400 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island near the Bilmar Beach Resort.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy