This government is giving off quite the stink

I address you today to ask you to give whatever support you can to the Society for the Protection of Boris Johnson, the SPBJ, and my remarks are especially directed to the opposition parties. Leave him alone. Until the recent past Boris Johnson, a richly decorated and exotic creature, instantly recognisable by its plumed headdress and sleazy habits, has been a ubiquitous species, breeding and feeding freely across its terrain, often brazenly ignoring weaker predators such as Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson. Now, due to catastrophic political climate change, Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly endangered. The creature has become...
Comments / 0