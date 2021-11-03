CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This government is giving off quite the stink

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment sleaze is no longer a whiff, but a stink. By using the whip to force changes in...

www.independent.co.uk

Reuters

UK government makes U-turn on corruption rule change as lawmaker quits

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government made an embarrassing U-turn on Thursday on plans to overhaul the system for combating parliamentary corruption, with the lawmaker whose case had provoked the row quitting his job. Faced with unhappiness in his party and headlines accusing the prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Romania: PM-designate gives up mandate to form government

Romania’s prime minister-designate relinquished his mandate to try to form a new government after it appeared he did not have enough support in parliament to get his proposed Cabinet approved. Former army general Nicolae Ciuca of the National Liberal Party was set to put forward a new government on Wednesday. It was expected to fall short of the majority support needed after the opposition Social Democrat Party and the junior Save Romania Union (USR) party said they would not back Ciuca. Ciuca, who currently serves as caretaker defense minister, said he decided to give up his mandate following discussions...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson under fire as MPs debate standards system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure to appear before British lawmakers debating the standards system Monday, as days of sleaze and cronyism claims against his government intensified with new revelations. MPs will hold an emergency afternoon debate amid calls for an independent inquiry into the mounting allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. It follows outrage at efforts last week to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson shouldn’t attend emergency Commons sleaze debate, cabinet minister says

Boris Johnson doesn’t need to attend an emergency debate in the Commons on standards and sleaze and can follow proceedings on television from his office, a cabinet minister has said.It comes after Sir Keir Starmer insisted that a no-show by the prime minister at the parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.Just last week the government was forced into a humiliating U-turn over the decision to block Mr Paterson’s 30-day suspension with plans to create a Conservative-dominated committee to rewrite sleaze rules...
POLITICS
Owen Paterson
The Independent

‘Running scared’: Tories join attack on Boris Johnson as he dodges sleaze debate

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” after he dodged scrutiny in parliament of his botched attempt to save a Tory MP from punishment for sleaze.Conservative MPs joined attacks on the prime minister after he dodged a three-hour emergency debate in the House of Commons prompted by his failed bid to rewrite parliament’s standards rules.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that after “giving the green light to corruption” by trying to get his ally Owen Paterson off the hook last week, the prime minster had chosen to “cower away” rather than face the music and apologise.And Conservative former...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Tories will be hoping this scandal simply goes away – it must not

The first job of a member of parliament can be found in the name. Parliament is derived from the French, “parler”, to speak. Parliaments, at least in theory, wield influence through the power of persuasion. So it is something of a wonder that many MPs seem able to command such large sums for second jobs, while being so demonstrably and publicly awful at the first.
POLITICS
The Independent

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is too weak to stop the government trashing parliament

Not that anyone seemed to notice, or care, but Sir Lindsay Hoyle celebrated his second birthday as speaker of the House of Commons last Thursday. I doubt there was much of a party atmosphere in Speaker’s House.The momentous anniversary fell on the very day the government dramatically abandoned its plan to oust the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards, get their old Brexiteer comrade Owen Paterson off the hook for corruption, and help Boris Johnson escape scrutiny about who paid for his flat refurbishment and freebie holidays.It was towards the end of what Mr Speaker himself called a “dark week” for...
POLITICS
#Uk#Tories
Telegraph

Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox made £1m for work outside Parliament

Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former Attorney General earned over £1 million last year for work outside of parliament which included a role advising the British Virgin Islands, it has been claimed. The Tory MP and QC is acting as an adviser to the government of the tax haven and used...
POLITICS
The Independent

What did Owen Paterson do? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal

Boris Johnson’s government is mired in sleaze claims after No 10 tried to save Conservative Party MP Owen Paterson from suspension while seeking to rip up the Commons disciplinary process.On Thursday Mr Paterson dramatically resigned as an MP after Mr Johnson U-turned and allowed a fresh vote on his suspension over a breach in lobbying rules, and retreated on plans to rewrite conduct rules. So what was the Tory MP found to have done wrong? Why did the government U-turn? And how do the parties now agree on a disciplinary procedure following the saga described by...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leave Boris Johnson alone – this exotic creature is Labour’s greatest asset

I address you today to ask you to give whatever support you can to the Society for the Protection of Boris Johnson, the SPBJ, and my remarks are especially directed to the opposition parties. Leave him alone. Until the recent past Boris Johnson, a richly decorated and exotic creature, instantly recognisable by its plumed headdress and sleazy habits, has been a ubiquitous species, breeding and feeding freely across its terrain, often brazenly ignoring weaker predators such as Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson. Now, due to catastrophic political climate change, Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly endangered. The creature has become...
POLITICS
AFP

Johnson insists UK not corrupt despite second job MP scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. Revelations that former attorney general Geoffrey Cox used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work have triggered a standards inquiry, even as he maintained he had not broken any rules. It came after Johnson last week tried -- and failed -- to change the rules on sanctioning errant MPs, when another Tory MP, Owen Paterson, was found to have lobbied ministers for two firms that had him on the payroll. Both cases have opened up MPs to renewed scrutiny about potential conflicts of interest, more than a decade after a scandal over expenses that caused public anger and prompted a string of resignations.
JOBS
The Independent

How Labour and Lib Dems are using the sleaze scandal to their advantage

After the extraordinary scenes last week, with Boris Johnson attempting to neuter the Standards Committee and prevent the suspension of a Tory MP found to have carried out an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules, sleaze is firmly back on the agenda at Westminster. There has also been a steady stream...
POLITICS
The Independent

Disgraced Tory asks BBC and ITV to make documentary on ‘good work’ of MPs

A disgraced Conservative MP who was suspended from parliament for sexual misconduct has called on broadcasters to make a documentary on the “good work” of politicians.Rob Roberts – the Tory MP who was found by an independent panel to have made “repeated unwanted sexual advances” towards a member of staff – was forced to leave the Commons in May for six weeks.The MP for Delyn said he had written to BBC and ITV, asking ask them to send camera crews around the country to capture what MPs do for their constituents.Mr Roberts wrote on Facebook: “We live in particularly...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP voted in parliament while doing £1m second job from Caribbean island tax haven

A Conservative MP took part in parliamentary votes while doing another job from a Caribbean island tax haven, it has been reported.Geoffrey Cox, the government's former attorney general, is thought to have earned nearly £1 million from his second job in the British Virgin Islands.The Daily Mail reports that Sir Geoffrey, who has not commented on the reports, cast his votes in parliament by proxy while working 4,000 miles away in warmer climes.The QC earned £900,000 in the past year working for law firm Withers, representing the tax haven's government in an inquiry into governance and possible corruption.He also earned...
WORLD
The Independent

Who are the highest-paid Tory MPs and what do they earn from second jobs?

Britain’s top 10 highest-earning MPs have made more than £3.2m from their second jobs since the start of 2020.New analysis by The Independent shows how the select group – all of whom are Conservatives – have earned huge sums in salaries and one-off payments doing work for a range of private firms.The most recent register of financial interests shows that Sir Geoffrey Cox earned more than £800,000 in the past year working for law firm Withers, representing the government of the British Virgin Islands.The former attorney general has also earned more than £130,000 from other legal work since the beginning of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Keir Starmer has slipped up in his assault on Tory ethical standards

The problem with a hasty retreat is that if a politician changes from the wrong position to the right position, their opponents can shout about a U-turn as much as they like, but there is nowhere for the story to go. The reason Boris Johnson reversed his decision to try...
U.K.

