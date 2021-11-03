This government is giving off quite the stink

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. Revelations that former attorney general Geoffrey Cox used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work have triggered a standards inquiry, even as he maintained he had not broken any rules. It came after Johnson last week tried -- and failed -- to change the rules on sanctioning errant MPs, when another Tory MP, Owen Paterson, was found to have lobbied ministers for two firms that had him on the payroll. Both cases have opened up MPs to renewed scrutiny about potential conflicts of interest, more than a decade after a scandal over expenses that caused public anger and prompted a string of resignations.

