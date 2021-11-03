CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Free Baked Feta Pasta

Author of The Wandering Palate, Erika Schlick is back with a Grain Free...

myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
Mashed

Moist Pound Cake Recipe

Pound cake is such a lovely, rich, and yet delicately flavored treat that's beloved by many. Sometimes, we find ourselves wondering if it doesn't deserve a more whimsical name than the rather unalluring "pound cake." Yet, once you understand why it's called "pound cake," the name actually begins to come off not merely as whimsical but downright decadent. And who doesn't love a decadent dessert?
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
Red Bluff Daily News

Recipe offered for taco beef and pasta

This recipe for taco beef and pasta is from the 1995 National Beef Cook-Off. 1 lb beef round tip steaks, cut 1/8” to 1/4” thick. 1 jar (16 oz) prepared mild or medium chunky salsa. 1 can (15 to 16 oz) black beans, rinsed, drained. 1/2 cup water. Seasoning:. 1...
Mashed

The Real Reason Some Potato Chips Are Green

When you're hankering for a salty fix, nothing feels better than ripping open a bag of potato chips. Crunchy and compulsively addictive, potato chips reign supreme in the world of snack foods. And there's a reason you can never have just one — when you begin munching on a chip, the salt triggers the release of dopamine, a chemical that is in control of the pleasure center in the brain, as The Healthy explained. Once your brain gets a taste of this rewarding feeling, it just keeps wanting more.
jamiesfeast.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
SPY

The Best Grain-Free Dog Food in 2021

Grain-free diets can be beneficial to some dogs, but are they right for your pooch? The first thing pet owners should consider when deciding if they want to introduce a grain-free diet to their dog is their dog’s health history and allergies. Always consult your veterinarian about your dog’s food before hopping on the latest dog food trend. Grain-free diets are helpful for dogs who have allergies to grains but provide no other known benefit to dogs who don’t have a grain allergy. Consider what ingredients you want your dog to be consuming and then ask your vet if switching to...
Simply Recipes

Whipped Feta with Figs, Pistachio, and Honey

These days, I frequently keep feta in my fridge for all sorts of dishes. In the summer, I cube chunks of the briny cheese to mix into watermelon or tomato salads. In the winter, I sprinkle it on shakshuka or roasted squash. But my favorite application of feta is in dip form; whipped feta is creamy, bright, and easily scoopable.
cityline.tv

Squid Ink Seafood Pasta

Cook the squid ink pasta as per the package directions and set aside. In a large saucepan with a lid, add 1 cup of water, season the water with citrus fruit and salt. Add the seafood, cover and steam. The squid rings need approx 3 mins to cook, the clams...
97.5 WTBD

Vegan Pesto Pasta

Pesto is probably the most flavorful sauce ever and the vegan version is just as flavorful as the original, thanks to the aromatic basil, garlic, toasted pine nuts, and nutritional yeast. Pesto can be stored in the fridge for a few weeks in a jar. Make sure that a thin...
Simply Recipes

Easy Pasta with Winter Greens

I’m constantly on the lookout for quick weeknight meals that feel restaurant-quality—it should make a Tuesday feel special without creating a gigantic mess in the kitchen or taking up all of my precious free time. Enter Joshua McFadden and Martha Holmberg’s instant classic, "Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables."...
thecountrycook.net

COWBOY PASTA

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cowboy Pasta from Homemade on a Weeknight. Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies from Grandma Honeys House, Easy Southern Chicken and Dumplings from Southern Plate and Mandy is sharing her scrumptious recipe for Pecan Cream Deep Dish Pie!
Community Impact Phoenix

Spooky's Swirls brings gluten-free baked goods to life

Chris Szydlowski and Lola Forbes did not know when they opened their Chandler storefront that they would have a line wrapped around the shopping center. They figured that first weekend in summer 2019 was a fluke—that many people could not really love their horror-themed bakery. But week in and week out, the duo behind Spooky’s Swirls spend four days prepping the bakery for when they are open on the weekends.
