Foreign Policy

Rahm Emanuel nomination as Japan ambassador hits major roadblock

By Billy House and Daniel Flatley
SFGate
 7 days ago

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's nomination to be President Joe Biden's top envoy to Japan hit a major stumbling block Wednesday as two Democratic senators voted against against him in the Foreign Relations Committee. Emanuel's nomination was approved by the committee Wednesday and sent to the Senate floor on...

www.sfgate.com

wlsam.com

Rahm Emanuel confirmation advances

Despite pushback from Progressives, Rahm Emanuel’s confirmation as Ambassador to Japan has passed the Senate committee. Two Democrat Senators voted against the former mayor’s confirmation.
AFP

Emanuel clears hurdle as US envoy to Japan despite opposition

A Senate committee on Wednesday backed Rahm Emanuel as US ambassador to Japan but his nomination remained uncertain as fellow Democrats opposed the former Chicago mayor over his record on police violence. Emanuel picked up support from two Republicans to clear the Foreign Relations Committee but the nomination is expected to go down to the wire in the full Senate, where Democrats hold the narrowest of majorities. Emanuel, who earlier served in Congress and as president Barack Obama's chief of staff, has come under fire over his handling of a Chicago officer's killing of an African American teenager, Laquan McDonald, in 2014, with his administration waiting more than a year to release a police video of the incident. Two liberal Democrats on the committee, Jeff Merkley and Ed Markey, said they would oppose Emanuel, who was not given any Washington position by President Joe Biden amid a campaign against him by advocates for police reform.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

‘Black Lives Matter’: Sen. Merkley Says No to Rahm Emanuel Nomination

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) came out against Rahm Emanuel’s ambassadorship Wednesday, putting the former Chicago mayor’s nomination to the Japan post in doubt as his civil rights record comes into focus. “Black Lives Matter,” Merkley said in a statement. “I have carefully considered Mayor Emanuel’s record—and the input of civil rights leaders, criminal justice experts, and local elected officials who have reached out to the Senate to weigh in—and I have reached the decision that I cannot support his nomination to serve as a U.S. Ambassador.” Emanuel has come under fire for his role in covering up the 2014 police killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald, drawing the ire of progressives both at home in Chicago and in the House of Representatives.
CHICAGO, IL
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday night forged ahead with votes on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, as well as a procedural vote on his sweeping social spending package—though it was unclear if there would be enough support for passage of either. The decision capped a day of turmoil over Biden’s […] The post U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Fact check: Deceptive Republican attack ad uses images from Trump presidency to depict 'chaos' under Biden

Washington (CNN) — A new national television ad from House Republicans' campaign arm deceptively uses images of events that occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office to attack President Joe Biden's tenure. The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, titled "Chaos," begins with House Speaker Nancy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CHICAGO READER

Rahm justice

Having watched almost three excruciating hours of Mayor Rahm’s testimony before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations about whether he should be confirmed as ambassador to Japan, I have concluded that . . . I deserve a raise!. Seriously, folks, they don’t pay enough to sit through such dreck. Last...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS

