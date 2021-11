Gary E. Vinciguerra passed away on October 25, 2021, at the age of 63 due to complications from early onset dementia. Gary was born in Boston and graduated from Canton High School in 1976. During his high school years, Gary played hockey for the Bulldogs where his 1976 team was inducted into the Canton High School Hockey Hall of Fame. After graduating from the Boston Architectural Center, Gary formed his own business, GEV Design, Inc., and completed hundreds of drawings for new homes and additions in the Canton area. Gary was involved in the Canton community as a past member of the Canton Planning Board and Zoning Board. He was an avid New England sports fan.

CANTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO