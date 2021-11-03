CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice, IL

Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his 27 years in the U.S. Army, Leonard Gruppo joined the Special Forces, served in four war zones and led a team of combat medics in Iraq before retiring in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel. During his six minutes inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Gruppo joined...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

