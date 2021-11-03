Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Daily Herald
7 days ago
During his 27 years in the U.S. Army, Leonard Gruppo joined the Special Forces, served in four war zones and led a team of combat medics in Iraq before retiring in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel. During his six minutes inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Gruppo joined...
A federal judge sentenced former mixed martial arts fighter Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey to 41 months in prison for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors want an even longer prison term — 51 months — for the most notorious face of...
Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6 rioter who became known as the ‘QAnon Shaman’ after he stormed the U.S. Capitol shirtless, wearing horns on his head and bearing a pole with a spear tip, should serve more than four years in prison, according to a sentencing memorandum. Prosecutors submitted the memo...
US prosecutors are demanding 51 months behind bars for the self-proclaimed "shaman" who joined the January 6 assault on the Capitol building wearing a horned buffalo headdress, court documents revealed.
Jacob Chansley, whose painted face, bare chest and horned headgear made him an icon of the attack on the Capitol in a bid to stop the election results being validated, was arrested days after the storming of the seat of the US government.
Facing as much as 20 years behind bars, Chansley, who became known as the "QAnon shaman" after a conspiracy-theory website popular on the far-right, pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and violent conduct in early September in federal court in Washington.
His lawyer, citing his client's "sincere remorse," his psychological problems and the 317 days already spent in custody, appealed to the "court's compassion" to impose a sentence "significantly below the range" set out in federal guidelines.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors are seeking the stiffest punishments yet for participants in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, urging judges to make an example out of a man filmed punching a police officer and another who stormed the Senate chamber wearing a horned headdress. At a...
PHOENIX — Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman, is facing a potential 51 months in prison for taking part in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Outfitted with his spear, horns and fur, Chansley, who lives in Phoenix, was among the most recognizable participants in the riot. In...
(CNN) — More than 70 current and former members of the US military, who all swore an oath to defend the Constitution, are now facing criminal charges and special attention from prosecutors for attacking their own democracy by storming the US Capitol on January 6. For these defendants, many with...
A real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced on Thursday to two months behind bars.
Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.”
Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court.
One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
A Kansas City U.S. Marine veteran whose participation in the Capitol storming was reported to the FBI by a fellow Marine he once supervised pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Tuesday in federal court. Carey Jon Walden entered a guilty plea to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a...
A federal judge on Wednesday slammed D.C. jail officials over the possible mistreatment of accused Capitol rioters in custody, calling for the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation and holding two officials in contempt of court for delaying medical treatment. “It’s more than just inept and bureaucratic shuffling...
For more than two decades, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has served on a local board that recommends judicial nominees to the president for openings on the D.C. trial and appellate courts. But last year, Sullivan’s work on the judicial nomination commission drew criticism from a fellow judge in...
Capitol-storming Texas realtor Jenna Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in jail for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, despite a social media boast that she isn’t the incarceration type. “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry,” she tweeted in March. “I have blonde hair white skin a great job...
