Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has shut down claims that the popular BBC reality series is fixed.Some viewers had speculated about the show’s legitimacy after misinterpreting Mabuse’s words during an episode last Sunday (31 October).The Halloween episode saw Loose Women presenter Judi Love ejected from the competition, after losing a dance-off to Adam Peaty.Explaining her reasoning for choosing Peaty over Love, Mabuse said: “I have to say that dance-off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dancefloor. The decision was made for me and so I have to say that the couple...

