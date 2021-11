Prince Charles's wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has reportedly watched The Crown in the past, but according to her nephew, she hasn't been looking forward to "the bits to come" namely, her character's appearances on the show. While we saw Emerald Fennell as Camilla in the past two seasons, Olivia Williams will play the royal in the show's upcoming fifth season. Until then, take a look back at young Camilla in real life, and get ready to compare and contrast.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO