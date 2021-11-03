CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When building rapport, sometimes less is more

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Sometimes less is more, at least when it comes to building rapport during interviews. That's according to new research from the University of Georgia, which reveals that verbal interviewing techniques have a greater impact than nonverbal techniques -- and combining the two had a detrimental effect. The new study...

www.sciencedaily.com

