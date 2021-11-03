CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

JordyWoodson

cheeseheadtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't rule out the Packers just because Aaron Rodgers isn't playing. There will be no Aaron Rodgers...

cheeseheadtv.com

The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
#American Football#Jordywoodson#Packers
FanSided

3 Cowboys who deserve blame for embarrassing loss to Broncos

As the Dallas Cowboys collapse against the Denver Broncos, who should take the blame for this lopsided loss? Well, where do we start?. The Denver Broncos entered the season with mild expectations and seemed like a team that would have a fairly decent season, but they didn’t appear to be the type of team that could crush a potential Super Bowl contender.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL referee appears to make contact with Bears player to justify taunting penalty

Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton Rocks Massive Ring At Rams Game To Kick Off Wedding Week

There might be an explanation for Matthew Stafford's wild interceptions Sunday night ... 'cause Paris Hilton was rocking her big ass engagement ring in a field box at the Rams game -- and that diamond was dancing!!!. Okay, so obviously, the ring had zero impact on the Rams losing big...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
Fox News

Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed down his next destination to 3 teams: report

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has his sights set on one of three teams. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on "Football Night in America" Sunday that Beckham Jr. prefers not to be claimed off waivers by a team by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Instead, he wants an opportunity to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL

