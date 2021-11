Siniscalco’s new job title comes without precedent. Emergence has historically struggled on the diversity of its partnership: all five partners within Emergence’s new funds are male. Emergence doesn’t hire at the partner level and prefers to build up investors over time, a policy that appears to have delayed some of its diversity efforts. Kevin Spain, Emergence Capital GP, hinted to Forbes in May that Lotti will join the partner ranks “in the next few years.” Months later, it looks like that timeline has been accelerated. Along with Siniscalco’s move, the firm promoted Yazan “Yaz” El-Baba, a Palestinian-American, to senior associate.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO