Wildlife

Terrestrial-type nitrogen-fixing symbiosis between seagrass and a marine bacterium

By Wiebke Mohr
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSymbiotic N2-fixing microorganisms have a crucial role in the assimilation of nitrogen by eukaryotes in nitrogen-limited environments1,2,3. Particularly among land plants, N2-fixing symbionts occur in a variety of distantly related plant lineages and often involve an intimate association between host and symbiont2,4. Descriptions of such intimate symbioses are lacking for seagrasses,...

www.nature.com

