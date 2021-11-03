CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Episodic deluges in simulated hothouse climates

By Jacob T. Seeley
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth's distant past and potentially its future include extremely warm 'hothouse'1 climate states, but little is known about how the atmosphere behaves in such states. One distinguishing characteristic of hothouse climates is that they feature lower-tropospheric radiative heating, rather than cooling, due to the closing of the water vapour infrared window...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Assessing the impact of suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability in a coupled climate model

The Southern Ocean exerts a strong influence on global climate, regulating the storage and transport of heat, freshwater and carbon throughout the world's oceans. While the majority of previous studies focus on how wind changes influence Southern Ocean circulation patterns, here we set out to explore potential feedbacks from the ocean to the atmosphere. To isolate the role of oceanic variability on Southern Hemisphere climate, we perform coupled climate model experiments in which Southern Ocean variability is suppressed by restoring sea surface temperatures (SST) over 40Â°"“65Â°S to the model's monthly mean climatology. We find that suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability does not impact the Southern Annular Mode, suggesting air"“sea feedbacks do not play an important role in the persistence of the Southern Annular Mode in our model. Suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability does lead to robust mean-state changes in SST and sea ice. Changes in mixed layer processes and convection associated with the SST restoring lead to SST warming and a sea ice decline in southern high latitudes, and SST cooling in midlatitudes. These results highlight the impact non-linear processes can have on a model's mean state, and the need to consider these when performing simulations of the Southern Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Adding sound to quantum simulations

When sound was first incorporated into movies in the 1920s, it opened up new possibilities for filmmakers such as music and spoken dialogue. Physicists may be on the verge of a similar revolution, thanks to a new device developed at Stanford University that promises to bring an audio dimension to previously silent quantum science experiments.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Collapse dynamics and Hilbert-space stochastic processes

Spontaneous collapse models of state vector reduction represent a possible solution to the quantum measurement problem. In the present paper we focus our attention on the Ghirardi"“Rimini"“Weber (GRW) theory and the corresponding continuous localisation models in the form of a Brownian-driven motion in Hilbert space. We consider experimental setups in which a single photon hits a beam splitter and is subsequently detected by photon detector(s), generating a superposition of photon-detector quantum states. Through a numerical approach we study the dependence of collapse times on the physical features of the superposition generated, including also the effect of a finite reaction time of the measuring apparatus. We find that collapse dynamics is sensitive to the number of detectors and the physical properties of the photon-detector quantum states superposition.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Long-lived Paleoproterozoic eclogitic lower crust

The nature of the lower crust and the crust-mantle transition is fundamental to Earth sciences. Transformation of lower crustal rocks into eclogite facies is usually expected to result in lower crustal delamination. Here we provide compelling evidence for long-lasting presence of lower crustal eclogite below the seismic Moho. Our new wide-angle seismic data from the Paleoproterozoic Fennoscandian Shield identify a 6"“8"‰km thick body with extremely high velocity (Vp ~ 8.5"“8.6"‰km/s) and high density (>3.4"‰g/cm3) immediately beneath equally thinned high-velocity (Vp ~ 7.3"“7.4"‰km/s) lowermost crust, which extends over >350"‰km distance. We relate this observed structure to partial (50"“70%) transformation of part of the mafic lowermost crustal layer into eclogite facies during Paleoproterozoic orogeny without later delamination. Our findings challenge conventional models for the role of lower crustal eclogitization and delamination in lithosphere evolution and for the long-term stability of cratonic crust.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Sensitivity#Climate Feedback#Hothouse#Climate Variability#Climate System#Natl Acad#R D Pierrehumbert
Nature.com

Path to net zero is critical to climate outcome

Net zero greenhouse gas targets have become a central element for climate action. However, most company and government pledges focus on the year that net zero is reached, with limited awareness of how critical the emissions pathway is in determining the climate outcome in both the near- and long-term. Here we show that different pathways of carbon dioxide and methane-the most prominent long-lived and short-lived greenhouse gases, respectively-can lead to nearly 0.4Â Â°C of warming difference in midcentury and potential overshoot of the 2Â Â°C target, even if they technically reach global net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050. While all paths achieve the Paris Agreement temperature goals in the long-term, there is still a 0.2Â Â°C difference by end-of-century. We find that early action to reduce both emissions of carbon dioxide and methane simultaneously leads to the best climate outcomes over all timescales. We therefore recommend that companies and countries supplement net zero targets with a two-basket set of interim milestones to ensure that early action is taken for both carbon dioxide and methane. A one-basket approach, such as the standard format for Nationally Determined Contributions, is not sufficient because it can lead to a delay in methane mitigation.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Acoustic differentiation and classification of wild belugas and narwhals using echolocation clicks

Belugas (Delphinapterus leucas) and narwhals (Monodon monoceros) are highly social Arctic toothed whales with large vocal repertoires and similar acoustic profiles. Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) that uses multiple hydrophones over large spatiotemporal scales has been a primary method to study their populations, particularly in response to rapid climate change and increasing underwater noise. This study marks the first acoustic comparison between wild belugas and narwhals from the same location and reveals that they can be acoustically differentiated and classified solely by echolocation clicks. Acoustic recordings were made in the pack ice of Baffin Bay, West Greenland, during 2013. Multivariate analyses and Random Forests classification models were applied to eighty-one single-species acoustic events comprised of numerous echolocation clicks. Results demonstrate a significant difference between species' acoustic parameters where beluga echolocation was distinguished by higher frequency content, evidenced by higher peak frequencies, center frequencies, and frequency minimums and maximums. Spectral peaks, troughs, and center frequencies for beluga clicks were generally"‰>"‰60Â kHz and narwhal clicks"‰<"‰60Â kHz with overlap between 40"“60Â kHz. Classification model predictive performance was strong with an overall correct classification rate of 97.5% for the best model. The most important predictors for species assignment were defined by peaks and notches in frequency spectra. Our results provide strong support for the use of echolocation in PAM efforts to differentiate belugas and narwhals acoustically.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Systems pharmacology to reveal multi-scale mechanisms of traditional Chinese medicine for gastric cancer

Because of the complex etiology, the treatment of gastric cancer is a formidable challenge for contemporary medical. The current treatment method focuses on traditional surgical procedures, supplemented by other treatments. Among these other treatments, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays an important role. Here, we used the systems pharmacology approach to reveal the potential molecular mechanism of PRGRC on gastric cancer which composes of Pinellia ternata (Thunb.) Breit., Rheum palmatum L., Gentiana scabra Bunge, Radix Aucklandiae and Citrus aurantium L. This approach combines pharmacokinetics analysis with pharmacodynamics evaluation for the active compounds screening, targets prediction and pathways assessing. Firstly, through pharmacokinetic evaluation and target prediction models, 83 potential compounds and 184 gastric cancer-related targets were screened out. Then, the results of network analysis suggested that the targets of PRGRC were mainly involved two aspects: apoptosis and inflammation. Finally, we verified the reliability of the above analysis at the cellular level by using naringenin and luteolin with good pharmacokinetic activity as representative compounds. Overall, we found that PRGRC could influence the development of gastric cancer from a multi-scale perspective. This study provided a new direction for analyzing the mechanism of TCM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interferon mediated prophylactic protection against respiratory viruses conferred by a prototype live attenuated influenza virus vaccine lacking non-structural protein 1

The influenza A non-structural protein 1 (NS1) is known for its ability to hinder the synthesis of type I interferon (IFN) during viral infection. Influenza viruses lacking NS1 (Î”NS1) are under clinical development as live attenuated human influenza virus vaccines and induce potent influenza virus-specific humoral and cellular adaptive immune responses. Attenuation of Î”NS1 influenza viruses is due to their high IFN inducing properties, that limit their replication in vivo. This study demonstrates that pre-treatment with a Î”NS1 virus results in an antiviral state which prevents subsequent replication of homologous and heterologous viruses, preventing disease from virus respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Our studies suggest that Î”NS1 influenza viruses could be used for the prophylaxis of influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and other human respiratory viral infections, and that an influenza virus vaccine based on Î”NS1 live attenuated viruses would confer broad protection against influenza virus infection from the moment of administration, first by non-specific innate immune induction, followed by specific adaptive immunity.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Dependency of active pressure and equation of state on stiffness of wall

Autonomous motion and motility are hallmarks of active matter. Active agents, such as biological cells and synthetic colloidal particles, consume internal energy or extract energy from the environment to generate self-propulsion and locomotion. These systems are persistently out of equilibrium due to continuous energy consumption. It is known that pressure is not always a state function for generic active matter. Torque interaction between active constituents and confinement renders the pressure of the system a boundary-dependent property. The mechanical pressure of anisotropic active particles depends on their microscopic interactions with a solid wall. Using self-propelled dumbbells confined by solid walls as a model system, we perform numerical simulations to explore how variations in the wall stiffness influence the mechanical pressure of dry active matter. In contrast to previous findings, we find that mechanical pressure can be independent of the interaction of anisotropic active particles with walls, even in the presence of intrinsic torque interaction. Particularly, the dependency of pressure on the wall stiffness vanishes when the stiffness is above a critical level. In such a limit, the dynamics of dumbbells near the walls are randomized due to the large torque experienced by the dumbbells, leading to the recovery of pressure as a state variable of density.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Resonant X-ray photo-oxidation of light-harvesting iron (II/III) N-heterocyclic carbene complexes

Two photoactive iron N-heterocyclic carbene complexes \({[\hbox {Fe}^{{{\rm{II}}}}(\hbox {btz})_2(\hbox {bpy})]^{2+}}\) and \({[\hbox {Fe}^{{\rm{III}}}(\hbox {btz})_3]^{3+}}\), where btz is 3,3'-dimethyl-1,1'-bis(p-tolyl)-4,4'-bis(1,2,3-triazol-5-ylidene) and bpy is 2,2'-bipyridine, have been investigated by Resonant Photoelectron Spectroscopy (RPES). Tuning the incident X-ray photon energy to match core-valence excitations provides a site specific probe of the electronic structure properties and ligand-field interactions, as well as information about the resonantly photo-oxidised final states. Comparing measurements of the Fe centre and the surrounding ligands demonstrate strong mixing of the Fe \({\hbox {t}_{{\rm{2g}}}}\) levels with occupied ligand \(\pi\) orbitals but weak mixing with the corresponding unoccupied ligand orbitals. This highlights the importance of \(\pi\)-accepting and -donating considerations in ligand design strategies for photofunctional iron carbene complexes. Spin-propensity is also observed as a final-state effect in the RPES measurements of the open-shell \(\hbox {Fe}^{{\rm{III}}}\) complex. Vibronic coupling is evident in both complexes, where the energy dispersion hints at a vibrationally hot final state. The results demonstrate the significant impact of the iron oxidation state on the frontier electronic structure and highlights the differences between the emerging class of \(\hbox {Fe}^{{\rm{III}}}\) photosensitizers from those of more traditional \(\hbox {Fe}^{{\rm{II}}}\) complexes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The RNA-binding protein HuR is required for maintenance of the germinal centre response

The germinal centre (GC) is required for the generation of high affinity antibodies and immunological memory. Here we show that the RNA binding protein HuR has an essential function in GC B cells to sustain the GC response. In its absence, the GC reaction and production of high-affinity antibody is severely impaired. Mechanistically, HuR affects the transcriptome qualitatively and quantitatively. The expression and splicing patterns of hundreds of genes are altered in the absence of HuR. Among these genes, HuR is required for the expression of Myc and a Myc-dependent transcriptional program that controls GC B cell proliferation and Ig somatic hypermutation. Additionally, HuR regulates the splicing and abundance of mRNAs required for entry into and transition through the S phase of the cell cycle, and it modulates a gene signature associated with DNA deamination protecting GC B cells from DNA damage and cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Precise visuomotor transformations underlying collective behavior in larval zebrafish

Complex schooling behaviors result from local interactions among individuals. Yet, how sensory signals from neighbors are analyzed in the visuomotor stream of animals is poorly understood. Here, we studied aggregation behavior in larval zebrafish and found that over development larvae transition from overdispersed groups to tight shoals. Using a virtual reality assay, we characterized the algorithms fish use to transform visual inputs from neighbors into movement decisions. We found that young larvae turn away from virtual neighbors by integrating and averaging retina-wide visual occupancy within each eye, and by using a winner-take-all strategy for binocular integration. As fish mature, their responses expand to include attraction to virtual neighbors, which is based on similar algorithms of visual integration. Using model simulations, we show that the observed algorithms accurately predict group structure over development. These findings allow us to make testable predictions regarding the neuronal circuits underlying collective behavior in zebrafish.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Non-Hermitian indirect exchange interaction in a topological insulator coupled to a ferromagnetic metal

We theoretically demonstrate non-Hermitian indirect interaction between two magnetic impurities placed at the interface between a 3D topological insulator and a ferromagnetic metal. The coupling of topological insulator and the ferromagnet introduces not only Zeeman exchange field on the surface states but also broadening to transfer the charge and spin between the surface states of the topological insulator and the metallic states of the ferromagnet. While the former provides bandgap at the charge neutrality point, the latter causes non-Hermiticity. Using the Green's function method, we calculate the range functions of magnetic impurity interactions. We show that the charge decay rate provides a coupling between evanescent modes near the bandgap and traveling modes near the band edge. However, the spin decay rate induces a stronger coupling than the charge decay rate so that higher energy traveling modes can be coupled to lower energy evanescent ones. This results in a non-monotonic behavior of the range functions in terms of distance and decay rates in the subgap regime. In the over gap regime, depending on the type of decay rate and on the distance, the amplitude of spatial oscillations would be damped or promoted.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Optically driving the radiative Auger transition

In a radiative Auger process, optical decay leaves other carriers in excited states, resulting in weak red-shifted satellite peaks in the emission spectrum. The appearance of radiative Auger in the emission directly leads to the question if the process can be inverted: simultaneous photon absorption and electronic demotion. However, excitation of the radiative Auger transition has not been shown, neither on atoms nor on solid-state quantum emitters. Here, we demonstrate the optical driving of the radiative Auger transition, linking few-body Coulomb interactions and quantum optics. We perform our experiments on a trion in a semiconductor quantum dot, where the radiative Auger and the fundamental transition form a Î›-system. On driving both transitions simultaneously, we observe a reduction of the fluorescence signal by up to 70%. Our results suggest the possibility of turning resonance fluorescence on and off using radiative Auger as well as THz spectroscopy with optics close to the visible regime.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Regio- and enantioselective umpolung gem-difluoroallylation of hydrazones via palladium catalysis enabled by N-heterocyclic carbene ligand

The enantioselective construction of C"“CF2R (R: alkyl or fluoroalkyl) bonds has attracted the attention of synthetic chemists because of the importance of chiral fluorinated compounds in life and materials sciences. Catalytic asymmetric fluoroalkylation has mainly been realized under organocatalysis and Lewis acid catalysis, with substrates limited to carbonyl compounds. Few examples using transition-metal catalysis exist, owing to side reactions including decomposition and isomerization of fluoroalkylating reagents. Herein we report umpolung asymmetric difluoroallylation of hydrazones with 3-bromo-3,3-difluoropropene (BDFP) under palladium catalysis. Difluoroallylation products having quaternary chiral carbon centers are afforded in good yields with high Î±/Î³- and enantioselectivities. The usefulness of the reaction products is demonstrated and an inner-sphere mechanism of the reaction is proposed. The use of chiral N-heterocyclic carbene as ligand is the key for the selectivities as well as the productivity of the reaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cromolyn platform suppresses fibrosis and inflammation, promotes microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by chronic neuroinflammation and may perpetuate ongoing fibrotic reactions within the central nervous system. Unfortunately, there is no therapeutic available that treats neurodegenerative inflammation and its sequelae. Here we utilize cromolyn, a mast cell inhibitor with anti-inflammatory capabilities, and its fluorinated analogue F-cromolyn to study fibrosis-related protein regulation and secretion downstream of neuroinflammation and their ability to promote microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth. In this report, RNA-seq analysis shows that administration of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-Î± to HMC3 human microglia results in a robust upregulation of fibrosis-associated genes. Subsequent treatment with cromolyn and F-cromolyn resulted in reduced secretion of collagen XVIII, fibronectin, and tenascin-c. Additionally, we show that cromolyn and F-cromolyn reduce pro-inflammatory proteins PLP1, PELP1, HSP90, IL-2, GRO-Î±, Eotaxin, and VEGF-Î‘, while promoting secretion of anti-inflammatory IL-4 in HMC3 microglia. Furthermore, cromolyn and F-cromolyn augment neurite outgrowth in PC12 neuronal cells in concert with nerve growth factor. Treatment also differentially altered secretion of neurogenesis-related proteins TTL, PROX1, Rab35, and CSDE1 in HMC3 microglia. Finally, iPSC-derived human microglia more readily phagocytose AÎ²42 with cromolyn and F-cromolyn relative to controls. We propose the cromolyn platform targets multiple proteins upstream of PI3K/Akt/mTOR, NF-ÎºB, and GSK-3Î² signaling pathways to affect cytokine, chemokine, and fibrosis-related protein expression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

First report of mitochondrial COI in foraminifera and implications for DNA barcoding

Foraminifera are a species-rich phylum of rhizarian protists that are highly abundant in many marine environments and play a major role in global carbon cycling. Species recognition in Foraminifera is mainly based on morphological characters and nuclear 18S ribosomal RNA barcoding. The 18S rRNA contains variable sequence regions that allow for the identification of most foraminiferal species. Still, some species show limited variability, while others contain high levels of intragenomic polymorphisms, thereby complicating species identification. The use of additional, easily obtainable molecular markers other than 18S rRNA will enable more detailed investigation of evolutionary history, population genetics and speciation in Foraminifera. Here we present the first mitochondrial cytochrome c oxidase subunit 1 (COI) gene sequences ("barcodes") of Foraminifera. We applied shotgun sequencing to single foraminiferal specimens, assembled COI, and developed primers that allow amplification of COI in a wide range of foraminiferal species. We obtained COI sequences of 49 specimens from 17 species from the orders Rotaliida and Miliolida. Phylogenetic analysis showed that the COI tree is largely congruent with previously published 18S rRNA phylogenies. Furthermore, species delimitation with ASAP and ABGD algorithms showed that foraminiferal species can be identified based on COI barcodes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Soil bacterial community as impacted by addition of rice straw and biochar

The application of straw and biochar can effectively improve soil quality, but whether such application impacts paddy soil bacterial community development remains to be clarified. Herein, the impacts of three different field amendment strategies were assessed including control (CK) treatment, rice straw (RS) application (9000Â kgÂ haâˆ’1), and biochar (BC) application (3150Â kgÂ haâˆ’1). Soil samples were collected at five different stages of rice growth, and the bacterial communities therein were characterized via high-throughput 16S rDNA sequencing. The results of these analyses revealed that soil bacterial communities were dominated by three microbial groups (Chloroflexi, Proteobacteria and Acidobacteria). Compared with the CK samples, Chloroflexi, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Gemmatimonadetes levels were dominated phyla in the RS treatment, and Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Patescibacteria were dominated phyla in the BC treatment. Compared with the RS samples, Chloroflexi, Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, and Verrucomicrobia levels were increased, however, Proteobacteria, Gemmatimonadetes, Nitrospirae, and Firmicute levels were decreased in the BC samples. Rhizosphere soil bacterial diversity rose significantly following RS and BC amendment, and principal component analyses confirmed that there were significant differences in soil bacterial community composition among treatment groups when comparing all stages of rice growth other than the ripening stage. Relative to the CK treatment, Gemmatimonadaceae, Sphingomonadaceae, Thiovulaceae, Burkholderiaceae, and Clostridiaceae-1 families were dominant following the RS application, while Thiovulaceae and uncultured-bacterium-o-C0119 were dominant following the BC application. These findings suggest that RS and BC application can improve microbial diversity and richness in paddy rice soil in Northeast China.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Preparation and characteristic analysis of nanofacula array

The development of nanofacula array is an effective methods to improve the performance of Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) and achieve high-throughput array scanning. The nanofacula array is realized by preparing metal nanopore array through the "two etching-one development" method of double-layer resists and the negative lift-off process after metal film coating. The shading property of metal film plays important rules in nanofacula array fabrication. We investigate the shading coefficient of three kinds of metal films (gold"“palladium alloy (Au/Pd), platinum (Pt), chromium (Cr)) under different coating times, and 3.5Â min Au/Pd film is determined as the candidate of the nanofacula array fabrication for its lower thickness (about 23Â nm) and higher shading coefficient (â‰¥"‰90%). The nanofacula array is obtained by irradiating with white light (central wavelength of 500Â nm) through the metal nanopore array (250/450Â nm pore diameter, 2Â Î¼m pore spacing and 7Â Î¼m group spacing). Moreover, the finite difference and time domain (FDTD) simulation proves that the combination of nanopore array and microlens array achieves high-energy focused nanofacula array, which shows a 3.2 times enhancement of electric field. It provides a new idea for NSOM to realize fast super-resolution focusing facula array.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy