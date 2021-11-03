CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon implications of marginal oils from market-derived demand shocks

By Mohammad S. Masnadi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanded use of novel oil extraction technologies has increased the variability of petroleum resources and diversified the carbon footprint of theÂ global oil supply1. Past life-cycle assessment (LCA) studies overlooked upstream emission heterogeneity by assuming that a decline in oil demand will displace average crude oil2. We explore the life-cycle greenhouse...

www.nature.com

Related
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Industry#Oil Company#Lca#Ci
rigzone.com

SPR Should Not Be Used to Manipulate Oil Market

The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) has its say. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) should not be used to manipulate the crude oil market or product markets. That is the long-held view of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), the organization’s chief operating officer, Jeff Eshelman, highlighted in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

As steel demand rises, Virginia coal mining is on the upswing

Virginia is seeing an uptick in coal mining as demand for steel surges amid global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and federal plans for sweeping infrastructure investment.  Since Aug. 10, the Virginia Department of Energy has received applications for 10 new licenses to sell coal and one request to reactivate an existing license. Seven […] The post As steel demand rises, Virginia coal mining is on the upswing appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Nature.com

Archaeogenetic analysis of Neolithic sheep from Anatolia suggests a complex demographic history since domestication

Sheep were among the first domesticated animals, but their demographic history is little understood. Here we analyzed nuclear polymorphism and mitochondrial data (mtDNA) from ancient central and west Anatolian sheep dating from Epipaleolithic to late Neolithic, comparatively with modern-day breeds and central Asian Neolithic/Bronze Age sheep (OBI). Analyzing ancient nuclear data, we found that Anatolian Neolithic sheep (ANS) are genetically closest to present-day European breeds relative to Asian breeds, a conclusion supported by mtDNA haplogroup frequencies. In contrast, OBI showed higher genetic affinity to present-day Asian breeds. These results suggest that the east-west genetic structure observed in present-day breeds had already emerged by 6000 BCE, hinting at multiple sheep domestication episodes or early wild introgression in southwest Asia. Furthermore, we found that ANS are genetically distinct from all modern breeds. Our results suggest that European and Anatolian domestic sheep gene pools have been strongly remolded since the Neolithic.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
trust.org

U.S. firm buries oil made from farm waste, in costly carbon tech

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A U.S. company is burying a dark, gooey oil made from crop waste deep underground to fight climate change, using an expensive technology that marks a symbolic reversal of the fossil-fuel age. Since starting operations in January, Charm Industrial says it has buried...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Incorporating the field border effect to reduce the predicted uncertainty of pollen dispersal model in Asia

The presence of the field border (FB), such as roadways or unplanted areas, between two fields is common in Asian farming system. This study evaluated the effect of the FB on the cross-pollination (CP) and predicted the CP rate in the field considering and not considering FB. Three experiments including 0, 6.75, and 7.5Â m width of the FB respectively were conducted to investigate the effect of distance and the FB on the CP rate. The dispersal models combined kernel and observation model by calculating the parameter of observation model from the output of kernel. These models were employed to predict the CP rate at different distances. The Bayesian method was used to estimate parameters and provided a good prediction with uncertainty. The highest average CP rates in the field with and without FB were 74.29% and 36.12%, respectively. It was found that two dispersal models with the FB effect displayed a higher ability to predict average CP rates. The correlation coefficients between actual CP rates and CP rates predicted by the dispersal model combined zero-inflated Poisson observation model with compound exponential kernel and modified Cauchy kernel were 0.834 and 0.833, respectively. Furthermore, the predictive uncertainty was reducing using the dispersal models with the FB effect.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Cutting the costs of coastal protection by integrating vegetation in flood defences

Exposure to coastal flooding is increasing due to growing population and economic activity. These developments go hand-in-hand with a loss and deterioration of ecosystems. Ironically, these ecosystems can play a buffering role in reducing flood hazard. The ability of ecosystems to contribute to reducing coastal flooding has been emphasized in multiple studies. However, the role of ecosystems in hybrid coastal protection (i.e. a combination of ecosystems and levees) has been poorly quantified at a global scale. Here, we evaluate the use of coastal vegetation, mangroves, and marshes fronting levees to reduce global coastal protection costs, by accounting for wave-vegetation interaction.The research is carried out by combining earth observation data and hydrodynamic modelling. We show that incooperating vegetation in hybrid coastal protection results in more sustainable and financially attractive coastal protection strategies. If vegetated foreshore levee systems were established along populated coastlines susceptible to flooding, the required levee crest height could be considerably reduced. This would result in a reduction of 320 (range: 107-961) billion USD2005 Power Purchasing Parity (PPP) in investments, of which 67.5 (range: 22.5- 202) billion USD2005 PPP in urban areas for a 1 in 100-year flood protection level.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Health impacts of wildfire-related air pollution in Brazil: a nationwide study of more than 2 million hospital admissions between 2008 and 2018

We quantified the impacts of wildfire-related PM2.5 on 2 million hospital admissions records due to cardiorespiratory diseases in Brazil between 2008 and 2018. The national analysis shows that wildfire waves are associated with an increase of 23% (95%CI: 12%"“33%) in respiratory hospital admissions and an increase of 21% (95%CI: 8%"“35%) in circulatory hospital admissions. In the North (where most of the Amazon region is located), we estimate an increase of 38% (95%CI: 30%"“47%) in respiratory hospital admissions and 27% (95%CI: 15%"“39%) in circulatory hospital admissions. Here we report epidemiological evidence that air pollution emitted by wildfires is significantly associated with a higher risk of cardiorespiratory hospital admissions.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Regio- and enantioselective umpolung gem-difluoroallylation of hydrazones via palladium catalysis enabled by N-heterocyclic carbene ligand

The enantioselective construction of C"“CF2R (R: alkyl or fluoroalkyl) bonds has attracted the attention of synthetic chemists because of the importance of chiral fluorinated compounds in life and materials sciences. Catalytic asymmetric fluoroalkylation has mainly been realized under organocatalysis and Lewis acid catalysis, with substrates limited to carbonyl compounds. Few examples using transition-metal catalysis exist, owing to side reactions including decomposition and isomerization of fluoroalkylating reagents. Herein we report umpolung asymmetric difluoroallylation of hydrazones with 3-bromo-3,3-difluoropropene (BDFP) under palladium catalysis. Difluoroallylation products having quaternary chiral carbon centers are afforded in good yields with high Î±/Î³- and enantioselectivities. The usefulness of the reaction products is demonstrated and an inner-sphere mechanism of the reaction is proposed. The use of chiral N-heterocyclic carbene as ligand is the key for the selectivities as well as the productivity of the reaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Soil bacterial community as impacted by addition of rice straw and biochar

The application of straw and biochar can effectively improve soil quality, but whether such application impacts paddy soil bacterial community development remains to be clarified. Herein, the impacts of three different field amendment strategies were assessed including control (CK) treatment, rice straw (RS) application (9000Â kgÂ haâˆ’1), and biochar (BC) application (3150Â kgÂ haâˆ’1). Soil samples were collected at five different stages of rice growth, and the bacterial communities therein were characterized via high-throughput 16S rDNA sequencing. The results of these analyses revealed that soil bacterial communities were dominated by three microbial groups (Chloroflexi, Proteobacteria and Acidobacteria). Compared with the CK samples, Chloroflexi, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Gemmatimonadetes levels were dominated phyla in the RS treatment, and Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Patescibacteria were dominated phyla in the BC treatment. Compared with the RS samples, Chloroflexi, Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, and Verrucomicrobia levels were increased, however, Proteobacteria, Gemmatimonadetes, Nitrospirae, and Firmicute levels were decreased in the BC samples. Rhizosphere soil bacterial diversity rose significantly following RS and BC amendment, and principal component analyses confirmed that there were significant differences in soil bacterial community composition among treatment groups when comparing all stages of rice growth other than the ripening stage. Relative to the CK treatment, Gemmatimonadaceae, Sphingomonadaceae, Thiovulaceae, Burkholderiaceae, and Clostridiaceae-1 families were dominant following the RS application, while Thiovulaceae and uncultured-bacterium-o-C0119 were dominant following the BC application. These findings suggest that RS and BC application can improve microbial diversity and richness in paddy rice soil in Northeast China.
AGRICULTURE
insideevs.com

Op-Ed: How Will 'EV Effect' Impact The Oil Industry, Gas Prices?

The short answer to the question is no, I don’t think so. If you’re in a hurry, you can stop reading now. You have your answer. However, read on if you’re curious to know why this won’t happen and why EV adoption may only accelerate, at least as I see it.
TRAFFIC
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Another Oil Company Turning To Carbon Capture Projects

Lime Petroleum has made an agreement with Nautilus Carbon Services to secure a storage site on the NCS where CO2 can be injected and permanently stored. Oil and gas company Lime Petroleum has entered into an agreement with Nautilus Carbon Services to secure a storage site in the Norwegian Continental Shelf where CO2 can be injected and safely stored permanently.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles increase as oil prices fall

U.S. crude inventories increased by 1 million barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $83.89 at 9:31 a.m. Central. The nation’s commercial crude inventories increased to 435.1 million barrels during the week ended Nov. 5 from about 434.1 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the inventory increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

