Baleen whale prey consumption based on high-resolution foraging measurements
By Matthew S. Savoca
9 days ago
Baleen whales influence their ecosystems through immense prey consumption and nutrient recycling1,2,3. It is difficult to accurately gauge the magnitude of their current or historic ecosystem role without measuring feeding rates and prey consumed. To date, prey consumption of the largest species has been estimated using metabolic models3,4,5,6,7,8,9 based on extrapolations...
The presumed death of 57-year-old Paul Millachip in an apparently fatal shark bite incident near Perth on November 6 is a traumatising reminder that while shark bites are rare, they can have tragic consequences.
Despite the understandably huge media attention these incidents generate, there has been little scientific insight into how and why they happen.
Sharks in general, and white sharks in particular, have long been described as “mindless killers” and “man-eaters”.
But our recent research confirms that some bites on humans may be the result of mistaken identity, whereby the sharks mistake humans for their natural prey based on visual similarities....
Exposure to coastal flooding is increasing due to growing population and economic activity. These developments go hand-in-hand with a loss and deterioration of ecosystems. Ironically, these ecosystems can play a buffering role in reducing flood hazard. The ability of ecosystems to contribute to reducing coastal flooding has been emphasized in multiple studies. However, the role of ecosystems in hybrid coastal protection (i.e. a combination of ecosystems and levees) has been poorly quantified at a global scale. Here, we evaluate the use of coastal vegetation, mangroves, and marshes fronting levees to reduce global coastal protection costs, by accounting for wave-vegetation interaction.The research is carried out by combining earth observation data and hydrodynamic modelling. We show that incooperating vegetation in hybrid coastal protection results in more sustainable and financially attractive coastal protection strategies. If vegetated foreshore levee systems were established along populated coastlines susceptible to flooding, the required levee crest height could be considerably reduced. This would result in a reduction of 320 (range: 107-961) billion USD2005 Power Purchasing Parity (PPP) in investments, of which 67.5 (range: 22.5- 202) billion USD2005 PPP in urban areas for a 1 in 100-year flood protection level.
Researchers led by Prof. Zhu Maoyan from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS) and their collaborators from the UK, the USA, and Russia have proposed new radioisotopic dates for Ediacaran successions in South China and the White Sea area. The new dates...
Tropical cyclones (TC) are extreme weather phenomena that feature intense wind speeds and heavy rainfall, causing severe economic losses and human casualties. Tropical cyclones have become more intense and frequent under the backdrop of global warming. However, there are still challenges in accurately simulating and predicting tropical cyclone activities. Researchers...
A methodological contribution to a reproducible Measurement of Emotions for an EEG-based system is proposed. Emotional Valence detection is the suggested use case. Valence detection occurs along the interval scale theorized by the Circumplex Model of emotions. The binary choice, positive valence vs negative valence, represents a first step towards the adoption of a metric scale with a finer resolution. EEG signals were acquired through a 8-channel dry electrode cap. An implicit-more controlled EEG paradigm was employed to elicit emotional valence through the passive view of standardized visual stimuli (i.e., Oasis dataset) in 25 volunteers without depressive disorders. Results from the Self Assessment Manikin questionnaire confirmed the compatibility of the experimental sample with that of Oasis. Two different strategies for feature extraction were compared: (i) based on a-priory knowledge (i.e., Hemispheric Asymmetry Theories), and (ii) automated (i.e., a pipeline of a custom 12-band Filter Bank and Common Spatial Pattern). An average within-subject accuracy of 96.1 %, was obtained by a shallow Artificial Neural Network, while k-Nearest Neighbors allowed to obtain a cross-subject accuracy equal to 80.2%.
Reaching a deeper understanding of the ocean ecosystems that maintain whales might aid conservation efforts. Measurements of the animals’ krill intake indicate that previous figures were substantial underestimates. Victor Smetacek is at the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research, 27570 Bremerhaven, Germany. Baleen whales are the...
Various biological behaviors can only be observed in 3D at high speed over the long term with low phototoxicity. Light-field microscopy (LFM) provides an elegant compact solution to record 3D information in a tomographic manner simultaneously, which can facilitate high photon efficiency. However, LFM still suffers from the missing-cone problem, leading to degraded axial resolution and ringing effects after deconvolution. Here, we propose a mirror-enhanced scanning LFM (MiSLFM) to achieve long-term high-speed 3D imaging at super-resolved axial resolution with a single objective, by fully exploiting the extended depth of field of LFM with a tilted mirror placed below samples. To establish the unique capabilities of MiSLFM, we performed extensive experiments, we observed various organelle interactions and intercellular interactions in different types of photosensitive cells under extremely low light conditions. Moreover, we demonstrated that superior axial resolution facilitates more robust blood cell tracking in zebrafish larvae at high speed.
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The first study to methodically calculate how much food blue whales and some of their close relatives eat has yielded a simple answer: a whole lot. The blue whale, the largest animal in Earth's history, eats about 16 tons of krill daily in the North...
Baleen whales, the largest animals in the world, eat three times more prey than previous estimates suggested. The discovery implies that these whales play a larger role in sustaining marine ecosystems than we had thought. Matthew Savoca at Stanford University in California and his colleagues tracked 321 tagged baleen whales...
The size tunability and chemical versatility of nanostructures enable electron sources of high brightness and temporal coherence, both of which are important characteristics for high-resolution electron microscopy1,2,3. Despite intensive research efforts in the field, so far, only conventional field emitters based on a bulk tungsten (W) needle have been able to yield atomic-resolution images. The absence of viable alternatives is in part caused by insufficient fabrication precision for nanostructured sources, which require an alignment precision of subdegree angular deviation of a nanometre-sized emission area with the macroscopic emitter axis4. To overcome this challenge, in this work we micro-engineered a LaB6 nanowire-based electron source that emitted a highly collimated electron beam with good lateral and angular alignment. We integrated a passive collimator structure into the support needle tip for the LaB6 nanowire emitter. The collimator formed an axially symmetric electric field around the emission tip of the nanowire. Furthermore, by means of micromanipulation, the support needle tip was bent to align the emitted electron beam with the emitter axis. After installation in an aberration-corrected transmission electron microscope, we characterized the performance of the electron source in a vacuum of 10âˆ’8"‰Pa and achieved atomic resolution in both broad-beam and probe-forming modes at 60"‰kV beam energy. The natural, unmonochromated 0.20"‰eV electron energy loss spectroscopy resolution, 20% probe-forming efficiency and 0.4% probe current peak-to-peak noise ratio paired with modest vacuum requirements make the LaB6 nanowire-based electron source an attractive alternative to the standard W-based sources for low-cost electron beam instruments.
Many polar species and habitats are now affected by man-made global climate change and underlying infrastructure. These anthropogenic forces have resulted in clear implications and many significant changes in the arctic, leading to the emergence of new climate, habitats and other issues including digital online infrastructure representing a 'New Artic'. Arctic grazers, like Eastern Russian migratory populations of Tundra Bean Goose Anser fabalis and Greater White-fronted Goose A. albifrons, are representative examples and they are affected along the entire flyway in East Asia, namely China, Japan and Korea. Here we present the best publicly-available long-term (24Â years) digitized geographic information system (GIS) data for the breeding study area (East Yakutia and Chukotka) and its habitats with ISO-compliant metadata. Further, we used seven publicly available compiled Open Access GIS predictor layers to predict the distribution for these two species within the tundra habitats. Using BIG DATA we are able to improve on the ecological niche prediction inference for both species by focusing for the first time specifically on biological relevant population cohorts: post-breeding moulting non-breeders, as well as post-breeding parent birds with broods. To assure inference with certainty, we assessed it with 4 lines of evidence including alternative best-available open access field data from GBIF.org as well as occurrence data compiled from the literature. Despite incomplete data, we found a good model accuracy in support of our evidence for a robust inference of the species distributions. Our predictions indicate a strong publicly best-available relative index of occurrence (RIO). These results are based on the quantified ecological niche showing more realistic gradual occurrence patterns but which are not fully in agreement with the current strictly applied parsimonious flyway and species delineations. While our predictions are to be improved further, e.g. when synergetic data are made freely available, here we offer within data caveats the first open access model platform for fine-tuning and future predictions for this otherwise poorly represented region in times of a rapid changing industrialized 'New Arctic' with global repercussions.
The Southern Ocean exerts a strong influence on global climate, regulating the storage and transport of heat, freshwater and carbon throughout the world's oceans. While the majority of previous studies focus on how wind changes influence Southern Ocean circulation patterns, here we set out to explore potential feedbacks from the ocean to the atmosphere. To isolate the role of oceanic variability on Southern Hemisphere climate, we perform coupled climate model experiments in which Southern Ocean variability is suppressed by restoring sea surface temperatures (SST) over 40Â°"“65Â°S to the model's monthly mean climatology. We find that suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability does not impact the Southern Annular Mode, suggesting air"“sea feedbacks do not play an important role in the persistence of the Southern Annular Mode in our model. Suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability does lead to robust mean-state changes in SST and sea ice. Changes in mixed layer processes and convection associated with the SST restoring lead to SST warming and a sea ice decline in southern high latitudes, and SST cooling in midlatitudes. These results highlight the impact non-linear processes can have on a model's mean state, and the need to consider these when performing simulations of the Southern Ocean.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented cancellations of fisheries and ecosystem-assessment surveys, resulting in a recession of observations needed for management and conservation globally. This unavoidable reduction of survey data poses challenges for informing biodiversity and ecosystem functioning, developing future stock assessments of harvested species, and providing strategic advice for ecosystem-based management. We present a diversified framework involving integration of monitoring data with empirical models and simulations to inform ecosystem status within the California Current Large Marine Ecosystem. We augment trawl observations collected from a limited fisheries survey with survey effort reduction simulations, use of seabird diets as indicators of fish abundance, and krill species distribution modeling trained on past observations. This diversified approach allows for evaluation of ecosystem status during data-poor situations, especially during the COVID-19 era. The challenges to ecosystem monitoring imposed by the pandemic may be overcome by preparing for unexpected effort reduction, linking disparate ecosystem indicators, and applying new species modeling techniques.
The Quaternary Kurobegawa Granite, central Japan, is not only the youngest known granitic pluton exposed on the Earth's surface, it is one of few localities where both Quaternary volcanics and related plutons are well exposed. Here, we present new zircon U"“Pb ages together with whole rock and mineral geochemical data, revealing that the Kurobegawa Granite is a resurgent pluton that was emplaced following the caldera-forming eruption of the Jiigatake Volcanics at 1.55"‰Â±"‰0.09Â Ma. Following the eruption, the remnant magma chamber progressively cooled forming the voluminous Kurobegawa pluton in the upper crust (~"‰6Â km depth) until ~"‰0.7Â Ma when resurgence caused rapid uplift and erosion in the region. This is the first study to document the detailed spatiotemporal evolution of resurgent pluton for a Quaternary caldera system. Our new findings may contribute significantly to understanding the fate of active caldera systems that can produce supereruptions.
Several methodologies related to the biomechanical risk assessment and the uprooting and breaking potential of palms are reviewed and evaluated in this study. Also a simple mathematical model was designed, to simulate the results of critical wind speed predictions for a tall coconut palm by using classic beam theory and Brazier buckling. First, the review presents arguments that assess the applicability of some influential claims and tree and palm risk assessment methods that have been amply marketed in the last 20Â years. Then, the analysis goes beyond the classical procedures and theories that have influenced the arboricultural industry and related press so far. And afterwards, rationale behind several postulated ideas are presented, that are hoped to be fruitful in the path towards a new biomechanical theory for the biomechanical risk assessment of palms. The postulated model envisages the palm stem as a viscoelastic and hollow cylinder that is not only prone to buckling, ovalization and kinking, but also fatigue, shear, splitting and crack propagation. This envisaging was also the main reason why simple Brazier buckling formulation was experimentally applied to simulate the breaking risk of a cocostem. This study also enables a better understanding of the wide range of factors that may influence the mechanical behaviour of trees and palms under (wind) loading.
White mineral trioxide aggregate (WMTA) is a root canal treatment material, which is known to exhibit a dark brown color when in contact with sodium hypochlorite solution (NaOCl). This study aimed to investigate the effects of NaOCl on the surface properties of WMTA discs and WMTA-induced osteoblastic differentiation of periodontal ligament stem cells (PDLSCs). Mixed WMTA (ProRoot MTA) was filled into the molds to form WMTA discs. These discs were immersed in distilled water (D-WMTA) or 5% NaOCl (Na-WMTA). Their surface structures and Ca2+ release level was investigated. Moreover, they were cultured with a clonal human PDLSC line (line 1"“17 cells). The main crystal structures of Na-WMTA were identical to the structures of D-WMTA. Globular aggregates with polygonal and needle-like crystals were found on D-WMTA and Na-WMTA, which included Ca, Si, Al, C and O. However, many amorphous structures were also identified on Na-WMTA. These structures consisted of Na and Cl, but did not include Ca. NaOCl immersion also reduced Ca2+ release level from whole WMTA discs. Line 1"“17 cells cultured with D-WMTA formed many mineralized nodules and exhibited high expression levels of osteoblast-related genes. However, cells incubated with Na-WMTA generated a small number of nodules and showed low expression levels of osteoblast-related genes. These results indicated that NaOCl reduced Ca2+ release from WMTA by generating amorphous structures and changing its elemental distribution. NaOCl may also partially abolish the ability of WMTA to stimulate osteoblastic differentiation of PDLSCs.
Doping is a well-known strategy to enhance the electrochemical energy storage performance of layered cathode materials. Many studies on various dopants have been reported; however, a general relationship between the dopants and their effect on the stability of the positive electrode upon prolonged cell cycling has yet to be established. Here, we explore the impact of the oxidation states of various dopants (i.e., Mg2+, Al3+, Ti4+, Ta5+, and Mo6+) on the electrochemical, morphological, and structural properties of a Ni-rich cathode material (i.e., Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2). Galvanostatic cycling measurements in pouch-type Li-ionÂ full cells show that cathodes featuring dopants with high oxidation states significantly outperform their undoped counterparts and the dopants with low oxidation states. In particular, Li-ion pouch cells with Ta5+- and Mo6+-doped Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2 cathodes retain about 81.5% of their initial specific capacity after 3000 cycles at 200"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1. Furthermore, physicochemical measurements and analyses suggest substantial differences in the grain geometries and crystal lattice structures of the various cathode materials, which contribute to their widely different battery performances and correlate with the oxidation states of their dopants.
Sheep were among the first domesticated animals, but their demographic history is little understood. Here we analyzed nuclear polymorphism and mitochondrial data (mtDNA) from ancient central and west Anatolian sheep dating from Epipaleolithic to late Neolithic, comparatively with modern-day breeds and central Asian Neolithic/Bronze Age sheep (OBI). Analyzing ancient nuclear data, we found that Anatolian Neolithic sheep (ANS) are genetically closest to present-day European breeds relative to Asian breeds, a conclusion supported by mtDNA haplogroup frequencies. In contrast, OBI showed higher genetic affinity to present-day Asian breeds. These results suggest that the east-west genetic structure observed in present-day breeds had already emerged by 6000 BCE, hinting at multiple sheep domestication episodes or early wild introgression in southwest Asia. Furthermore, we found that ANS are genetically distinct from all modern breeds. Our results suggest that European and Anatolian domestic sheep gene pools have been strongly remolded since the Neolithic.
Extreme climate events (ECEs) of drought are becoming common in Mediterranean areas and farmers need adapt agricultural practices to achieve sustainability. This field study took place in to gain insight into the effects of seasonal rainfall, tillage and crop systems on wheat yield and weed parameters. Conventional (CT), minimum (MT) and no-tillage (NT) systems in wheat monoculture and rotation cropping systems were tested during 3Â years of study (2014"“2015, 2015"“2016 and 2016"“2017). Growing Season Rainfall (GSR) was the most influential factor on yield parameters and weed population. In 2016"“2017, categorized as an extreme climate event by drought, the GSR accounted for 43.4% of the historical average. This year, the wheat yield (373Â kgÂ haâˆ’1) and harvest index (0.18) were the lowest. In 2015"“2016, scarcer autumn rainfall (44Â mm) affected the weed germination period, reducing the density (17 plants mâˆ’2) and diversity of weed species (3 species mâˆ’2) while yield was favoured by high winter and spring rainfall (247Â mm). Our study revealed that tillage effects was not significant on wheat yield, but NT systems consistently showed higher weed density and diversity than CT and MT despite the irregular GSR during this study. The rotation system presented higher values of wheat grain yield (781Â kg/ha) and dry straw biomass (1803Â kg/ha) but also weed biomass (48.54Â gÂ mâˆ’2) compared to monoculture (27.50Â gÂ mâˆ’2). NT and rotation combined increased the weed community although did not reduce the wheat yield compare to conventional systems even with an ECE of drought.
Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
