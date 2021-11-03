CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Secret parts ways with Zai

Cover picture for the articleThe European Dota 2 roster shuffle is continuing at full force after The International 10. TI10 third-place finisher Team Secret announced today that the team is parting ways with Zai, who’s been with the team for over three years. This news may have come as a shock to many...

#Team Secret#Team Liquid#European#Ti#Optic Gaming#Ppd#Swede#Telecom Asia Sport
