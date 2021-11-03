CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Towards political ecologies of food

By Johanna Jacobi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical ecology approaches are relatively absent from food systems research. With deep inequalities in food production, distribution and consumption, the study of power asymmetries is central to food justice and the co-creation of alternative futures. Sustainable production and healthy food are...

Phys.org

Harnessing the ecological roles of animal personalities

Personality differences that account for varying behaviors within species should be taken into account in ecosystem management, according to researchers in the University of Maine Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Conservation Biology. The researchers noted that there is great potential in exploring ways that the personality composition of a population...
WILDLIFE
Food Navigator

Is food and agriculture missing from the political debate at COP26?

Food and agriculture are central to meeting climate goals. Has the industry been left off the agenda at COP26?. When it comes to combatting climate change, the focus tends to be placed on developing clean energy solutions. Indeed, energy is by far the largest single contributor to GHG emissions, accounting for around 76% of the total. Rightly, energy – alongside the financial instruments that support current production systems – has been a focal point of the COP26 agenda.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Studying Terfezia, the mysterious desert truffles, with an eye toward ecology and cultivation

In a caring, symbiotic relationship, mycorrhizal fungi live and feed in the roots of specific plants, while providing water and nutrients to their "companion." In arid and semi-arid environments, mycorrhization processes are essential to the survival of both plants and fungi. Moreover, the fungus' hyphal network, which spreads within the soil connecting several plant individuals, is of utmost importance to enhancing soil quality and fertility.
WILDLIFE
Citizen Tribune

Wild rice critical for ecology

Some folks don’t know why they’re here. They drift through life aimlessly not really knowing where they are or what they’re doing. They often lack a sense of purpose. They lack fulfillment. But others know why they’re here. Heart and soul, they know precisely where they are and what they’re...
AGRICULTURE
#Food Production#Food Systems#Food Justice#Healthy Food
scottcountymn.gov

Ecology of D&D: The Soil Saga

The threat of war looms! Acer Township and the neighboring village have been suffering the consequences of agricultural runoff and groundwater pollution. Can you help them find peace and stave off ecological collapse? Or will unintended consequences bring new challenges to overcome? This program is free, but reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 18+.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Soil bacterial community as impacted by addition of rice straw and biochar

The application of straw and biochar can effectively improve soil quality, but whether such application impacts paddy soil bacterial community development remains to be clarified. Herein, the impacts of three different field amendment strategies were assessed including control (CK) treatment, rice straw (RS) application (9000Â kgÂ haâˆ’1), and biochar (BC) application (3150Â kgÂ haâˆ’1). Soil samples were collected at five different stages of rice growth, and the bacterial communities therein were characterized via high-throughput 16S rDNA sequencing. The results of these analyses revealed that soil bacterial communities were dominated by three microbial groups (Chloroflexi, Proteobacteria and Acidobacteria). Compared with the CK samples, Chloroflexi, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Gemmatimonadetes levels were dominated phyla in the RS treatment, and Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Patescibacteria were dominated phyla in the BC treatment. Compared with the RS samples, Chloroflexi, Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, and Verrucomicrobia levels were increased, however, Proteobacteria, Gemmatimonadetes, Nitrospirae, and Firmicute levels were decreased in the BC samples. Rhizosphere soil bacterial diversity rose significantly following RS and BC amendment, and principal component analyses confirmed that there were significant differences in soil bacterial community composition among treatment groups when comparing all stages of rice growth other than the ripening stage. Relative to the CK treatment, Gemmatimonadaceae, Sphingomonadaceae, Thiovulaceae, Burkholderiaceae, and Clostridiaceae-1 families were dominant following the RS application, while Thiovulaceae and uncultured-bacterium-o-C0119 were dominant following the BC application. These findings suggest that RS and BC application can improve microbial diversity and richness in paddy rice soil in Northeast China.
AGRICULTURE
University of Florida

NCBS Intern Report: Seagrass Ecology

Written by 2021 UF/IFAS NCBS Summer Intern, Chloe Spengler. This summer I had the amazing opportunity of working on various projects in Laura Reynold’s lab, primarily with graduate student Jamila Roth. Whether I was in the lab or out in the field, I was always learning something new. In the...
WILDLIFE
