CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Truth About Jazz Jennings' Tense Family Issues Due To Her Weight Gain

By Tracey Johnson
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jazz Jennings celebrated her 21st birthday in early October. The transgender activist took to Instagram to commemorate her coming-of-age birthday with a montage depicting her transformation from childhood to adulthood. "Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm 21 years old! Time has flown by... but here we are!" the "I am...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘I Am Jazz’ Trailer: Jazz Jennings Admits She’s ‘Humiliated’ By ‘Fat-Shaming’ After Weight Gain

In the latest sneak peak for the TLC reality series, Jazz Jennings opened up about mental health struggles before going to Harvard University. The new season of I Am Jazz will explore Jazz Jennings‘ journey after she gained 100 pounds ahead of going to Harvard. The latest trailer for the seventh season, released on Monday November 1, featured the 21-year-old reality star speaking about her mental health struggles, while preparing to go away to the Ivy League college. Jazz mentioned that while she was getting ready for college, she was binge-eating while struggling with mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazz Jennings
blavity.com

Biracial YouTuber Briana Monique Issues An Apology Following 'Nappy' Hair Remarks

Atlanta-based influencer Briana Monique issued an apology to her supporters after recently sparking yet another conversation about colorism within the Black community. In a hairstyle vlog, shared with her 343,000 subscribers on YouTube, Monique said she was "blessed" to have her hair texture, compared to her Black mother's, which she referred to as "naps."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Health

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About How Her Weight Loss Is Linked to Her Fertility Journey

Rebel Wilson famously went on a self-declared "Year of Health" in 2020, and now she's opening up more about her journey. The Pitch Perfect alum explained that she started her Year of Health with her fertility in mind on Australia's morning show, Sunrise. "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy,'" she said at the time.
WEIGHT LOSS
BET

Amara La Negra Says Her Dramatic Weight Loss Is Due To Stress

Amara La Negra’s fans have been reacting to her dramatic weight loss. The former Love & Hip Hop star posted a photo on October 23 in which she looks nearly unrecognizable. She captioned the pic, “When you See Me What Do you See?”. Back in April, Amara spoke with Telemundo’s...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Depression#Mental Health Issues#Time#The Daily Mail#The U S Sun#Harvard
Elle

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles and Journey: ‘It Feels Harder to Not Share My Truth’

Bella Hadid shared one of her most candid Instagram posts today, reflecting on her own mental health journey and the side of her that doesn't appear on social media. Hadid shared a carousel featuring Willow Smith speaking about the anxiety everyone feels but tries to hide and then selfies of her crying during her own tougher private moments. Hadid appears with an IV in one shot; the model was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012.
MENTAL HEALTH
thefocus.news

Is Nick actually leaving The Young And The Restless?

There has been a lot of buzz after almost three decades on The Young And The Restless that Nick, aka Joshua Morrow, is leaving the show. The daytime drama has aired an episode entitled Nick Says Goodbye, sparking rumours the character could be leaving the show for good. The rumours...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Sheryl Underwood's recent weight loss makes her almost unrecognisable

Sheryl Underwood has quite literally transformed her face and body, making her almost unrecognisable to The Talk viewers. The panellist has been a fan favorite for years, especially when she dressed up in possibly the most iconic Halloween costume ever: as Lamar Jackson. Recently though, she’s making headlines again for...
WEIGHT LOSS
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy