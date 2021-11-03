CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local electricians offer skills to repair damaged Rotary Lights equipment

By Brad Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of area electricians is volunteering time to fix the electric pedestals used for Rotary Lights, which were damaged by thieves last month. “When all this happened, we were inundated with requests and e-mails and phone calls, how can we help, from the community,”...

