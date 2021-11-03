CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ciao Alberto Trailer: Pixar Returns To The World Of Luca With A New Short Film

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past summer, Pixar Animation took us on an adventure in the picturesque Italian seaside town of Portorosso with "Luca." In the animated feature, two young sea monster boys named Luca and Alberto got a taste of human life on land as they tried to achieve their dream of cruising along...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Pixar releases first trailer for 'Lightyear'

Disney and Pixar release the first teaser for Buzz Lightyear's origin story called "Lightyear." (Pixar via CNN Wire) Disney and Pixar released the brand new teaser trailer for "Lightyear" on Wednesday. With Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear, the film will tell the story of the "real" person behind the iconic toy and character featured in the classic "Toy Story" movies.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

What’s the Buzz: Trailer for Pixar film ‘Lightyear’ debuts exclusively on GMA

The trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is here!. With the help of voice star Chris Evans, Good Morning America exclusively debuted the sneak peek of the action-adventure film, which Pixar describes as “the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear.”. In the Angus MacLane-directed project, which arrives in theaters...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Disney World#Pixar Animation#Italian#Vespa#Studio Ghibli
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Evans Soars to New Heroic Heights in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Trailer

Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond as Buzz Lightyear in the first teaser trailer for the new stand-alone Toy Story movie. Lightyear serves as the origin story for the beloved lead character in one of Pixar’s most popular franchises. Announced late last year, the animated sci-fi action-adventure will give longtime fans of the aeronautical toy hero, originally voiced by Tim Allen, a look at how a young test pilot became the space ranger he’s known as today. The minute-and-a-half first look at the new movie begins with Buzz in a countdown before he’s launched into space, where he lands at...
MOVIES
ksl.com

Buzz Lightyear's origin story is teased in a new trailer from Pixar

CNN — Summer 2022 will be the summer of millennial nostalgia. Disney and Pixar released the brand new teaser trailer for "Lightyear" on Wednesday. With Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear, the film will tell the story of the "real" person behind the iconic toy and character featured in the classic "Toy Story" movies.
MOVIES
Collider

'Lightyear': Poster for New Pixar Film Looks Like a Sci-Fi Epic Starring Everyone's Favorite Toy

Pixar has released the first poster to their new film, Lightyear, which will, of course, be the origin story of everybody's favorite space hero, Buzz Lightyear. The poster shows a close-up of the most infamous member of star command’s suit that appears to have a few chips and scrapes on it. Perhaps this wear and tear is stemming from all the adventures the hero has been going on. In the other photo, we see Buzz behind the helm of a spaceship blasting through the stars on what we can only imagine is another mission… to infinity and beyond! Chris Evans will lend his voice talents to bring life to the space ranger that inspired the toy. Of his newest role, the former Avenger said,
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
film-book.com

JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN (2021) Teaser Trailer: The Creeper is brought Back to Life

Timo Vuorensola‘s Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2021) teaser trailer has been released by Screen Media Films. The Jeepers Creepers: Reborn trailer stars Sydney Craven, Gabriel Freilich, Imran Adams, Ocean Navarro, Georgia Goodman, and Matt Barkley. Crew. Sean-Michael Argo wrote the screenplay for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. Simon Rowling crafted the cinematography for...
MOVIES
metaflix.com

Blast Off In Pixar’s New Film ‘Lightyear’

If you thought Pixar was done with “Toy Story” then you are in for a surprise. Yes, the fourth installment seemed like a great way to bookend the franchise, but when money is to be made, then the House of Mouse will want to make it. Fortunately, the studio has decided to expand on the canon of one of “Toy Story’s” most iconic characters, rather than shovel out another tacked-on “Toy Story” sequel.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official US Trailer for Asghar Farhadi's Outstanding New Film 'A Hero'

"It's the talk of the neighborhood. People called to say you make them proud." Amazon has unveiled a new US trailer for the outstanding new film from Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, best known for A Separation, The Past, The Salesman, and Everybody Knows. His latest is titled A Hero, and it first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Prix prize during the festival. Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned. When he returns a woman's purse full of coins, he is hailed as a hero, but the complexities of society and old grudges come back to ruin his newfound fame. Amir Jadidi stars as Rahim in one of my favorite performances of the entire year (seriously). I saw this film in Cannes and it was one of my favorites of the fest, I've been thinking about the story ever since. This kind of thing happens to so many good people.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Fascinating 'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Doc Film

"He was always acting…" "He was inaccessible in so many ways." We all know the actor, but not the man himself. Who really was Charlie Chaplin as a person, not just the actor? Find out! Showtime has debuted an additional new US trailer for the documentary film The Real Charlie Chaplin, which recently played at the London Film Festival after first premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. We also posted the UK trailer a few weeks ago. From the award-winning creative team behind Notes On Blindness and Listen To Me Marlon. For decades he was the most famous man in the world – but who was the real Charlie Chaplin? This traces Charlie Chaplin's meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom, before his scandalous fall from grace. Showtime will debut in the US starting in December. I am so ready to watch this! I've always wanted to learn more about Chaplin and his personal life. Take a look.
MOVIES
d23.com

Travel Back to Portorosso with Ciao Alberto—Plus More in News Briefs

New Trailer for Disney & Pixar’s Ciao Alberto, Debuting on Disney+ Day. For fans of Disney and Pixar’s Luca, it should come as no surprise that Alberto has been making quite a splash as Massimo’s employee… and we’ll catch back up with the duo in Ciao Alberto—an all-new short from Pixar Animation Studios debuting on Disney+ next Friday, November 12, during Disney+ Day: the streamer’s big celebration of new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more from across The Walt Disney Company.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Simpsons & Disney Characters Collide in New Disney+ Short Film

The streaming giant, Disney+, is preparing to celebrate its two-year anniversary! As the entertainment destination for all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, it’s no wonder Disney+ is giving Netflix a run for their money. Disney+ will turn two on November 12 which has been deemed Disney+ Day. Along with a fantastic new two-year celebration trailer, Disney+ is also dishing out a new poster for an animated short we’ll be able to stream soon.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix festive family film A Boy Called Christmas gets a new trailer

Netflix has released a new poster and trailer for the festive family adventure film A Boy Called Christmas. Based on Matt Haig’s book of the same name, the film is directed by Gil Kenan and features a cast that includes Henry Lawfull, Stephen Merchant, Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, and Zoe Colletti; take a look here…
MOVIES
kennythepirate.com

Disney Drops a Sneak Peek at a New Luca Short

Did you enjoy Luca? If so, you might enjoy this sneak peek of Disney’s new short!. Earlier this year, Disney sent Luca, a full length animated film straight to Disney+. This was a fun treat for subscribers as there have been other releases such as Raya and the Last Dragon that came behind a $30 paywall.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Railway Children Return in trailer for sequel to the classic film

StudioCanal has released a poster and trailer for The Railway Children Return, the upcoming sequel to the beloved 1970 film. Directed by Morgan Matthews, the drama follows a new group of children as they are evacuated to a Yorkshire Village during World War II; take a look here…. Picking up...
MOVIES
1069morefm.com

Watch the new trailer for the film ‘House of Gucci’ starring Lady Gaga

MGM studios has released the new trailer for House of Gucci, the new movie starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. The movie is directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott. House of Gucci, based on Sara Gay Forden’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy