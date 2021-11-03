Ciao Alberto Trailer: Pixar Returns To The World Of Luca With A New Short Film

"It's the talk of the neighborhood. People called to say you make them proud." Amazon has unveiled a new US trailer for the outstanding new film from Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, best known for A Separation, The Past, The Salesman, and Everybody Knows. His latest is titled A Hero, and it first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Prix prize during the festival. Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned. When he returns a woman's purse full of coins, he is hailed as a hero, but the complexities of society and old grudges come back to ruin his newfound fame. Amir Jadidi stars as Rahim in one of my favorite performances of the entire year (seriously). I saw this film in Cannes and it was one of my favorites of the fest, I've been thinking about the story ever since. This kind of thing happens to so many good people.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO